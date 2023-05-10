Dartmouth Athletics names Sammy McCorkle as interim football head coach for 2023 season

The decision came on Monday, following the completion of the football team’s spring training with the annual Green and White scrimmage on May 6.

by Lanie Everett |

On Monday, Dartmouth Athletics officially named Sammy McCorkle as interim head football coach, according to a press release from Haldeman Family athletics and recreation director Mike Harrity. The announcement promptly followed the completion of the football team’s spring training on May 6 with the Green and White scrimmage.

"[McCorkle] has kept everyone within the program focused and purposeful as we prepare to compete for another Ivy League title this fall and make Buddy proud," Harrity wrote.

McCorkle fills in for former Robert L. Blackman head football coach Buddy Teevens, who continues to recover from a severe bicycle accident that occurred in March.

The press release stated that both the football coaching staff and players were “enthusiastic” to hear of McCorkle’s promotion. Family members of Teevens and his wife, Kirsten Teevens, have also shared support for McCorkle in the role. McCorkle will soon address the Dartmouth community about his vision and goals for the upcoming fall season, according to the press release.

Previously, McCorkle served as acting head football coach through spring training, which began on April 4 and ended on Saturday with the annual Green and White scrimmage, pitting Dartmouth’s offensive and defensive players against each other to showcase players’ abilities.

The scrimmage concluded with the announcement of the upcoming season’s team captains: Nick Howard ’23 and Quentin Arello ’23 — who will stay on as fifth years — as well as Tevita Moimoi ’24 and Macklin Ayers ’24.

McCorkle has spent the last 18 years at Dartmouth coaching players as defensive secondary, special teams and most recently as associate head coach.

Dartmouth's first game of the 2023 season is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at the University of New Hampshire for the Granite Bowl. It will mark the first time the Big Green has debuted a new head coach since 2005.