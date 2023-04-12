Mirror Asks: Start of Spring Edition
Want to find inspiration for your next date in Hanover? Need a new spring anthem? Been dying to try a different smoothie at Collis, but don’t know what to choose? Look no further than this week’s Mirror Asks.
What is at the top of your 23S bucket list?
Tyler Amell-Angst ’26: Have fun.
Tess Bowler ’25: People watching on Collis Patio.
Kaija Celestin ’25: Hanging out on the green.
Marius DeMartino ’25: Doing the Big Fatty’s Challenge in White River Junction.
Kevin Guo ’26: Improving my mile time.
Selin Hos ’25: Hammocking with friends!
Meghan Powers ’23: Dipping once a week.
Maria Proulx ’26: To run through a wildflower meadow with my friends.
Omala Snyder ’24: Sunriking.
Emily Wadlow ’26: Rock climbing outside!
Caris White ’23: Hiking Smarts and Mt. Cube once the trails are thawed.
What is your spring anthem?
TAA: Fireball by Pitbull.
TB: Move on Up by Curtis Mayfield.
KC: Tongue Tied by Grouplove.
MD: SORRY NOT SORRY by Tyler, the Creator or his album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (Deluxe).
KG: No Role Modelz by J. Cole.
SH: While I may be from Florida, I'm not a huge country music fan. That being said, I heard Break Up In A Small Town by Sam Hunt in a basement and it went hard.
MP ’23: Linger by the Cranberries.
MP ’26: 1612 by Vulpeck.
OS: Anything But Me by MUNA.
EW: I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.
CW: Helium by Glass Animals.
Dream Green Key artist?
TAA: Pitbull.
TB: Aphex Twin or John Frusciante.
KC: Annie DiRusso.
MD: Jack Johnson.
KG: J. Cole and Drake.
SH: Tame Impala.
MP ’23: Patti Smith.
MP ’26: Noah Kahan.
OS: Addison Rae.
EW: The Head and the Heart.
CW: Rico Nasty.
Favorite spot in Hanover to go on a date?
TAA: The stacks.
TB: The DMV.
KC: Pine Park.
MD: The little dungeon at the top of Sanborn.
KG: Golf course.
SH: Mink Brook is beautiful and stargazing on the golf course is a classic.
MP ’23: The Nugget and Pine Park.
MP ’26: Journaling date in Still North.
OS: Robert Frost Field.
EW: I am single.
CW: Not in Hanover, but The Baited Hook on Lake Mascoma — it's a 25 minute drive, for unexpectedly good fried seafood and a beautiful lakeside view.
Go-to Collis smoothie?
TAA: The green one.
TB: Coconut water, lots of bananas, blueberries, mango, pineapple and honey.
KC: Big Green.
MD: If it doesn’t look like barf, you didn’t do it right.
KG: Life Changer.
SH: A Life Changer without mangos, and be sure to substitute the mangos for peaches.
MP ’23: The Day Maker with kale.
MP ’26: “The Brett” (just ask).
OS: Lifechanger but with kale and almond milk instead of guava juice.
EW: All yellows with Kale.
CW: Half guava juice, half almond milk, strawberries, banana, mango, greek yogurt, whey protein and cinnamon (the cinnamon is good, just trust me).
What’s in your bag/tote at the moment?
TAA: Tissues.
TB: A Red Bull, my retainer, some raspberries and a Bret Easton Ellis book.
KC: My journal.
MD: All the gum I allegedly stole.
KG: Laptop, core power drink, massage gun, running shoes, shorts, moisturizer, granola bars.
SH: Some of the intricacies are: emergency friendship bracelet string, my water bottle, a singular Dove milk chocolate, Burt's Bees Lavender and Honey hand cream, Pür gum (aspartame free gum) and a tiny, handheld mirror!
MP ’23: Aquaphor and bubblegum.
MP ’26: Sunglasses, chapstick, two books, apple.
OS: The Vegetarian by Han Kang.
EW: Schoolwork.
CW: Thesis books, a metal straw, and a manilla folder of random paper handouts.
Any embarrassing spring stories already?
TAA: Yes.
TB: Embarrassment evades me.
KC: Not yet.
MD: No, but I’m working on it.
KG: Nope.
SH: Not yet, but I am gearing up for a very silly spring. Funny stories are what it is all about.
MP ’23: Going to Foco in my bathrobe.
MP ’26: I twisted my ankle twice in one day.
OS: Embarrassment is a mindset.
EW: Not yet –– thank god.
CW: I fell off my bike right in front of my house — I don't think anyone saw but it still hurt a little on the inside.