Dartmouth baseball solidifies its longest losing streak ever at 20 games

Big Green baseball struggles to continue on after facing losses against Harvard, BC and Yale in the past week.

by Ava Politis |

Source: Gil Talbot

Following beatdowns from Harvard University, Boston College and Yale University in the past week, Big Green baseball faces the longest losing streak ever in program history. Presently, the team has recorded 20 game losses in a row.

Harvard swept the Big Green in a three-game series last weekend. Boston College also contributed to the Big Green’s losses, beating Dartmouth 14-10 last Wednesday. Finally, Dartmouth finished off week three of the term off by losing to Yale, also in a three-game series.

Harvard

On Saturday April 8, the Crimson took an early 2-0 lead in the first game of the double header, but starting pitcher Jack Metzger ’23 came back and threw seven shutout innings. Maz Zajec ’24 then hit an RBI to give Dartmouth a 3-2 lead. However, the Crimson would not go down easy — Harvard’s Hunter Baldwin hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning that allowed the Crimson to take the win from Dartmouth with a final score of 6-3.

Captain Trystan Sarcone ’22 came on the mound for the second game of the doubleheader in hopes of avenging the Big Green.

Throughout the seven innings he pitched, Sarcone gave up three runs. However, he received offensive help from left fielder Jackson Hower ’25 as he hit a solo homerun in the fifth inning and a two run homer in the seventh to give the Big Green 6-3 lead.

In the eighth inning, however, Harvard crushed the Big Green’s hope of ending the losing streak, scoring six runs to win the game 10-6.

In the last game of the series on Sunday April 9, the Big Green only scored one run, courtesy of a grounder from Nico Bañez ’26, and lost 9-1.

Boston College

On Wednesday April 12, Dartmouth faced no. 10 Boston College at Red Rolfe Field in hopes of breaking their losing streak.

The Big Green started off strong against the powerhouse Eagles as they took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Eagles did not let Dartmouth hold onto their lead for long. BC scored five runs in the second inning, including an inside the park three-run homer from Boston College’s Travis Honeyman. Honeyman hit the first inside-the-park homerun at Biondi Park in history.

The Big Green kept fighting back as Milo Suarez ’26 hit not one but two home runs, batting in three runs in total.

“The two at bats before I hadn’t really done anything to help the team,” Suarez said. “I just let the ball rip and I gave it a ride.”

The leadoff hitter Elliot Krewson ’25 went three for three while Peter O’Toole ’23 went three for four, leading the team to a 15-hit game and matching their season high.

“I like to think I’m the guy that sets the tone,” Krewson said. “I want to start a rally for the team.”

Dartmouth’s rally was cut short in the ninth inning, however, as the Eagles scored two to secure a 14-10 win.

Yale

Coming into the series against Yale on Saturday April 15, Dartmouth felt the pressure to get their first win in an Ivy League matchup.

Metzger would once again start for the Big Green and pitch eight innings.

In the fifth inning, Freeman blasted his first homerun of the season. The Big Green scored two more runs in the eighth inning.

The Bulldogs only scored five runs while Metzger was on the mound, but unleashed their true potential in the ninth inning, scoring 11 runs. Even though the Bulldogs only had four hits in the ninth, Dartmouth made two defensive errors, walked three and hit four batters in the inning. Consequently, the Bulldogs took the first game with a 16-3 win.

After Dartmouth’s poor performance in the 11th of game one, Sarcone came back on in the second game of the series. He produced his best outing yet as he pitched through seven shutout innings. Not one Bulldog was able to pass second base.

“I didn’t go seven innings without their help,” Sarcone said, referring to the Big Green fielding. “They made some great plays and I always trust them.”

Head baseball coach Bob Whalen said he was impressed with his starting pitchers’ performances.

“[Sarcone and Metzger] feel a lot of pressure because we have not played to the level that historically has been our trademark,” Whalen said. “They have been great leaders, positive and great with their teammates.”

In the sixth inning, O’Toole and Hower got on base and Bertsch grounded out to bring in Dartmouth’s first run. In the seventh, Yale dropped Krewson’s fly ball, allowing for another run and for the Big Green to take a 2-0 lead.

Yale scored one run in the eighth inning to cut the lead in half.

The Big Green was one out away from ending the losing streak, but due to two defensive errors the Bulldogs tied up the game, forcing the game into a tenth inning.

Yale then scored five runs in the 10th to win 7-2 and secure the sweep of the double header.

The final game of the series was a pitching duel: starting pitcher Devin Milberg ’24 pitched five scoreless innings and Yale’s starter Daniel Cohen pitched six scoreless innings.

Only one run was scored throughout the game’s entirety from Yale through a bases-loaded walk. The Big Green lost 1-0 in the end. Dartmouth is now 1-27 in the season.

Next up, The Big Green will play at Connors Park in Loudonville, New York, to face Siena College for a game on Wednesday April 19 at 3:30 p.m.