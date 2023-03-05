Masters of Engineering Management student Ifeoluwa Adeleye dies

Ifeoluwa Adeleye, a Masters of Engineering Management student from Nigeria, died unexpectedly from a stroke.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Masters of Engineering Management student Ifeoluwa Adeleye died on March 1 from an unexpected subarachnoid hemorrhage on Feb. 19, according to a March 2 email to engineering students from Thayer School dean Alexis Abramson. According to Abramson, Adeleye came to Dartmouth from Lagos, Nigeria with a background in chemical engineering and previous experience as a project engineer and manager.

“She was a natural team leader and believed in giving back,” Abramson wrote. “She volunteered in the children's program at her church and had a strong interest in sustainable food products and technologies, especially pertaining to the health and welfare of children.”

An online page set up to memorialize Adeleye included loving comments from those who knew her: “Ife, the warmth and radiance of your light will be missed,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote that her only memories of Adeleye were “happy ones.”

“Thank you for cheering me on from the sidelines and showing me how much you cared about me. I’m happy that you got to achieve your dream of going to grad-school, and an Ivy League one at that,” the commenter wrote.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence said that the College has been “supporting” Adeleye’s family throughout their travel and with housing while they are in New Hampshire. The Dartmouth flag on the Green will be flown at half-mast in Adeleye’s honor on March 3 and 4, according to the College.

According to Abramson, a memorial service for Adeleye was held on Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Wellspring Worship Center in West Lebanon.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.