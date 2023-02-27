Women’s and men’s swim and dive finish last at Ivy League Championship

Despite the Big Green’s last-place finish as a team, the meet featured several record-breaking performances.

by Caroline York |

Source: Tim Park ’23

Women’s swim and dive competed in the four-day Ivy League Championship at Princeton University in the DeNunzio Pool starting on Feb. 15.

On the first day of competition, the team came away in eighth-place in the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay. Freshmen dominated the 200 medley relay, with Lindsey Drumm ’26, Julianne Jones ’26 and Lane Murray ’26, joined by junior Zoe Moon ’24, each swimming personal best splits and collectively achieving Dartmouth’s third-fastest time in the event in program history with 1:42.73. Sydney Rawie ’26, Christina Cianciolo ’23, Sophie Wiener ’25 and Carly Joerin ’26 posted a time of 7:31.88 in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

“The Ivy League Championship is a pretty electric meet,” Weiner said. “The team energy, and the energy you get from the fans, from the parents and the alumni that come back to visit is really thrilling.”

The Big Green continued to build upon its momentum on the second day, in which Joerin swam her personal best in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries, while Drumm, Moon and Murray swam personal bests in the 50-yard free.

Jones achieved a program best time in the 400-yard individual medley preliminary race on the third day of the championships with a time of 4:18.63. She went on to take eighth in the A final with a time of 4:19.67, while Joerin achieved the fourth best time in program history in the same event with a time of 4:22.84. In the 100-yard butterfly, Drumm and Murray swam the race in 55.53 and 55.54 seconds respectively in the final, both achieving top 10 marks in the Big Green’s history books.

Cianciolo said that the team’s supportive energy characterized the championship experience, despite not being able to find success on the podium as a team.

“I think it's just really heartwarming to have a large group of people come together and support each other and really want the best for each other,” Cianciolo said.

On the last day of competition, Jones swam the program’s second-fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:15.21, placing ninth overall. Murray swam a lifetime best in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.00 seconds in prelims, placing 23rd in the finals. In the 200-yard butterfly finals, Drumm also secured a spot on the Big Green’s top 10 list with her performance. Cianciolo swam the 1650-yard freestyle in 16:58.31 and placed ninth.

The women’s team finished the meet in eighth place with 255.5 points. Princeton secured the victory with 1480 points.

Beginning on Feb. 22, men’s swimming traveled to Brown University to compete in its four-day Ivy championship.

To kick off the meet, Joe Moll ’22, Taka Khoo ’25, Alexander Ye ’25 and Tim Cushman ’23 swam the 200 medley relay in 1:29.38, the fourth-fastest time in program history. In the 800 freestyle relay, Moll, Tim Park ’23, Yan Dvoretskiy ’26 and Colton Rasmussen ’26 swam the second-fastest time in program history in 6:29.54, good for seventh place.

Park noted the team’s resilience and growth after undergoing collective hardships, including when the team was eliminated in summer 2020.

“I love how much potential we have,” Park said. “I also enjoy the collective experience of having been cut and being reinstated, particularly with the other upperclassmen. I think that's a really unique experience, like a shared experience that we all have.”

On the second day, Cushman, Park, Rasmussen and Moll achieved a program best time of 1:20.49 in the 200-yard freestyle relay, taking eighth place. Ye went 1:48.82 in the 200-yard individual medley prelims and Dvoretskiy swam the 500 free in 4:28.99, both top five times for Dartmouth. Diver Everett Tai ’26 placed 14th on the one-meter board with a score of 266.65.

For another top five performance in program history, Park took home 12th in the 200-yard freestyle B final on day three, with a time of 1:37.28. In the 400-yard medley relay, Park, Cushman, Ye and Adam Ladman ’26 swam in 3:17.46 for eighth place.

To close out competition, Park, Cushman, Ye and Moll swam the 400-yard freestyle relay in the program’s second-fastest time ever of 2:58.82.

The Big Green placed eighth overall with 373 points. Harvard University won the title with 1545 points.

While the team finished in last place, Park said that the team is motivated and already gearing up for next season.

“I'm a big believer in there's no off season when you're trying to be as good as you can,” Park said. “ …In my mind, next season starts tomorrow. We'll be getting back to work tomorrow.”