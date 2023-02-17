Dartmouth Student Alliance for Ukraine silently protests war in Ukraine

As the one-year anniversary of the conflict’s start approaches, club members said that the protests are meant to reinvigorate support for Ukraine amid a period of “war fatigue.”

by Shamar Simmons |

Source: Courtesy of Dartmouth Student Alliance for Ukraine

Since Jan. 19, the Dartmouth Student Alliance for Ukraine has gathered on the Green every morning at 10 a.m. for half an hour to silently protest the Russian war in Ukraine. Ukrainian students and faculty said they are wondering when the conflict — which has killed more than 7,100 Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than 11,600 — will end, given it will reach its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24.

According to Dartmouth Student Alliance for Ukraine president Zhenia Dubrova ’24, the Alliance is holding these protests to increase the visibility of the war and to reinvigorate support amid a period of “war fatigue.” Other goals of the Alliance are to maintain an updated, visible social media profile highlighting the devastation of the war and to promote events such as the protest auction that was held in fall 2022, Dubrova said.

“[The protests] are to remind people about the war and how the devastation continues daily and how people’s lives continue to be upended,” Dubrova said.

“[Our hope] is for everyone to have a better understanding of [not just the war], but also the history of Ukraine and how it should be treated as an independent country,” Alliance member and organizer Tonia Zakorchemna ’23 said.

Zakorchemna highlighted the urgency of making sure the war is not relegated to the back of people’s minds.

“[The protests] put a human face on the war in Ukraine,” Zakorchemna said. “It’s one thing to read about it in the paper, but to see it in person affecting people in your community — people you go to class with and participate in activities with — breaks the bubble and reminds people that the war is not as far away as people think it is.”

According to CNN, Russia has been escalating its battle in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government is attempting to get civilians out of the city after months of fierce fighting that have cut off water supply and power. In January, Russia also attacked Kyiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles, according to the New York Times, which halted its electric transit system.

Zakorchemna said that protest organizers have also been perplexed by some responses they have received from other campus organizations. For example, the conservative publication The Dartmouth Review questioned the Alliance’s purpose for the protests in a paper released for this year’s Winter Carnival.

“We’ve been called Nazis [and] terrorists by quite a few community members who drive past our protests, as well as some students,” Zakorchemna said. “There’s been a myriad of reactions [to our protests], but what we’re mainly looking for is [receiving] any reaction. Part of the reason for holding these protests is to welcome questions and comments from students, faculty and the Upper Valley community; we encourage them to ask questions before making assumptions [about our intentions].”

Looking forward, the Alliance hopes to continue the daily protests until at least the end of spring term, Dubrova said. Nothing as of yet has been planned for the summer term, but they anticipate resuming protests in the fall, Zakorchemna added.

Victoria Somoff, a professor in the Russian department — which is soon to be renamed the Eastern European, Eurasian and Russian studies department “pending approval from several College committees” — said that while Dartmouth students, New Hampshire residents and other global citizens can educate themselves about the war and provide donations, political change will be required to ensure Ukraine’s survival.

“Ultimately Ukraine’s survival and its ability to thrive as a nation rests on membership in the European Union,” Somoff said. “Ukraine is a European nation, not only in terms of geography but also through its values as a democratic nation. Membership in the EU would validate Ukraine as an independent nation and ensure peace between [Russia and Ukraine].”

Despite the devastation of the war, Zakorchemna said that she been able to find a community on campus during the conflict.

“When I arrived on campus in the fall of 2019, I was the first Ukrainian student Dartmouth had in many years, and today there are about 15 Ukrainian [undergraduate and graduate] students,” Zakorchemna said. “We have come closer together as a community.”