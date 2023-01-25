Police investigating as many as four incidents of “unwanted sexual touching” as alleged assaults.

The suspect was a temporary employee of the College who has been fired and banned from campus.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Angelina Scarlotta / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Hanover Police Department officials are actively investigating one suspect, who has been described as a temporary College employee, for as many as four reports of alleged assault, according to Hanover Police lieutenant Michael Schibuola.

In a joint email statement to campus, Dean of the College Scott Brown and Department of Safety and Security Director Keiselim Montas described the incidents as “unwanted sexual touching.”

Brown and Montas wrote that the incidents “occurred yesterday afternoon into the early evening.” Law enforcement was notified yesterday at around 2 p.m.

In one victim’s statement, a female student said that she was grabbed around the buttocks area by the suspect, which Schibuola said “was consistent with the other [incidents], though I do not have those exact statements.”

According to Schibuola, police have not been able to identify every victim. He added that HPD officials are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact local police immediately.

The incidents occurred between the downtown area and the Collis Center for Student Involvement, Schibuola said, adding that the suspect is believed to have passed through the downtown area to go to work on campus.

“The suspect, a temporary employee, was immediately relieved of his duties and subsequently removed from campus,” Brown and Montas wrote. “This individual is permanently prohibited from entering campus.”

The suspect has been described as a roughly six-foot tall white male with a potential light beard. Though descriptions over the suspect’s appearance have varied, “we do believe we know who that person is and we obviously have identified him,” Schibuola added.