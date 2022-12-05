Geisel research director Vicki Sayarath dies at 61

Sayarath joined the Geisel School of Medicine in 2006 and was an expert in research regulation and compliance.

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Vicki Sayarath, a research scientist and the research director for the epidemiology department at the Geisel School of Medicine, died on Nov. 14, College President Phil Hanlon wrote in a statement on Friday.

Sayarath’s cause of death has not been announced. She was 61 years old. She is survived by her husband John, daughters Maya and Melanie, parents Reginald and Carol Godin and brother Vance Godin.

“Vicki will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and the impact she had on those who had the pleasure of working with her will surely stay with them forever,” Hanlon wrote.

According to Hanlon’s announcement, Sayarath joined Geisel as a research grant writer in 2006. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in 1983 and received a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Minnesota in 1992. In her role as research director, Sayarath provided administrative oversight , developed research protocols and supported grant and publication manuscripts.

According to her obituary, Sayarath was a sixth-generation Vermonter, an excellent writer and photographer and an avid reader. She was committed to addressing social inequities and environmental change and uplifting her communities.

“Vicki’s insight, wisdom and resourcefulness were great assets to many, and she led her life with extraordinary devotion to her loved ones,” the obituary wrote. “The output of such sincere, selfless love was the way she elevated the lives and experiences of her family through countless sacrifices of her own dreams and ambitions.”

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future.