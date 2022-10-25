Scott Brown named Dean of the College

Brown, who has held the position in an interim capacity since August 2021, will complete his term as dean in June 2025.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Scott Brown was named interim Dean on August 18 and will remain until the College finds a permanent replacement. Source: Courtesy of Scott Brown

The College announced yesterday that Scott Brown has been named Dean of the College. Brown has held the interim dean since August 2021, following the resignation of former Dean of the College Kathryn Lively in June 2021.

According to the College, the Dean of the College is responsible for overseeing student affairs, which includes student support services, health and wellness, community life and inclusivity, student life and residential life and the house communities.

“I am honored to work with a team of hardworking, thoughtful, and professional staff who supported students during some very trying times,” Brown said in the College’s announcement. “I’m excited to continue to support students in their transformative Dartmouth experience.”

Brown received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Irvine, his master's degree in education from Indiana University and his doctorate from the University of Maryland; he was also a first-generation college student. Before assuming the role of interim Dean, Brown had previously worked as an area director for the Office of Residential Life at the College from 1992 to 1995.