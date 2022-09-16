The Look Ahead: Week 2

This week, fall sporting events begin to ramp up to full speed. Men’s tennis, men’s golf, football and women’s rugby will play their first games of the season while volleyball, sailing and men and women’s soccer look for additional wins to add to

by Maia Stewart |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team will kick off their fall season by competing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Invitational in Philadelphia from Friday to Sunday. Three freshmen — Miles Groom ’26, Waleed Qadir ’26 and Henry Ren ’26 — will join men’s tennis for their first collegiate competition. Dartmouth ranked seventh in the 2022 Ivy League men’s tennis standings.

Women’s Volleyball

Women’s volleyball has dominated since its first win of the season against the University of Sacred Heart on September 2, now standing with a 6-1 record. On Friday and Saturday, women’s volleyball will compete in the Seton Hall Classic in South Orange, N.J., where they will first take on New Jersey Institute of Technology, followed by Seton Hall University and Central Connecticut State University. The Seton Hall Classic will test the team’s momentum after its second consecutive victory at the Dartmouth Invitational the past weekend; the Big Green won all three games against Merrimack College and the University of Hartford.

Sailing

Dartmouth sailing will compete at the Women’s Singlehanded New England Championship, Hatch Brown, Regis and Barnett where members will travel to Boston University, Brown University, Bowdoin College, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to participate in regattas on Saturday and Sunday. Last weekend, Dartmouth placed sixth at the Toni Deutsch ’58 Regatta, fourth at the Bears Invite hosted by Brown and seventh at the Harry Anderson Trophy hosted by Yale University, the team’s first competitions of the season.

Men’s Golf

The men’s golf team will jumpstart their season at the Cornell/Temple Invitational, which will be held in Plymouth Meeting, Penn. on Saturday and Sunday. The last time men’s golf competed, the team placed fifth in the Ivy League Championship. This fall, men’s golf will welcome a team of five upperclassmen, three sophomores and three freshmen to engage in competition.

Football

Football will play its first game of the fall season on Saturday against Valparaiso University. The game will be at home at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+. As defending Ivy League champions for the second consecutive year, Big Green football has a legacy to uphold. Dartmouth football has been working diligently since the start of preseason camp on Aug. 21 in preparation for Saturday’s game.

Women’s Rugby

Women’s rugby will open their season away at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. starting at 11 a.m. The last time these two teams matched up was just shy of a year ago, when the Big Green defeated the Pioneers 63-10. The rugby team is also gearing up to play Army West Point, who they beat in the 2021 national championships for their second championship title in the past four seasons, on Oct. 1.

Men’s Soccer

First up, the men’s soccer team will play at Albany University at 6 p.m. on Saturday, their fifth non-conference game of the season. Then on Tuesday, the Big Green will face the University of Connecticut at Burnham Field at 7 p.m. The team currently holds a 1-2-1 record, hoping to get into fighting shape before competing in their first Ivy League game versus Princeton University on Oct. 1. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Field Hockey

On Sunday, Dartmouth field hockey will play against Merrimack College at Chase Field at noon, which can be viewed via ESPN+. The team currently has an overall record of 2-3 and looks to even that out this week. Ivy League conference games will begin at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Women’s Soccer

This weekend, the women’s soccer team will compete at the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Women’s soccer is having a strong start to their season with a 5-1-1 record after a recent 2-1 win against the University of Vermont on Wednesday. Allie Winstanley ’23, who scored both goals for the Big Green in their victory over the Catamounts, was named Ivy League Player of the Week. Sunday’s game can be viewed via dartmouthsports.com.