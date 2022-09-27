Hanover shop Traditionally Trendy to close this November

After the physical store closes, owner Rocio Menoscal will continue to sell Dartmouth merchandise and hats online.

by Emily Fagell |

After 31 years in business, Hanover store Traditionally Trendy will close this November, according to store owner Rocio Menoscal. The store will continue to sell its merchandise — including Dartmouth clothing, jewelry and other items — on its website .

Menoscal said she is closing the store because “it is time to retire,” adding that she initially planned to shut down in 2019 but delayed in order to clear her inventory — which she said was difficult to do during the pandemic. From now until the store closes, Menoscal said all items will be discounted, ranging from 10% to 70% off on select goods.

“I decided to close the store before 2020, but 2020 was a disaster year,” Menoscal said. “Since I’m not going to sell the business, I’m going to just sell everything.”

Menoscal explained that she would rather clear her shelves than sell the store itself due to her connection to the shop.

“I put so much work in this [store],” she said. “I gave my life to the store, so I feel more comfortable just selling everything and going home.”

Although Traditionally Trendy employee Biki Bonilla Serrano ’25 said she has only worked at the business since early September — currently as the only employee — she said she is sad to see the shop close, adding that its importance extends beyond her and Menoscal to the Hanover community as well.

“I feel like it’s not just closing a simple store, but it’s closing a place that has a lot of memories, a lot of significance and just a lot of hard work labored into it,” Bonilla Serrano said. “Just being here a week and a half, [Menoscal is] a very nice woman … You get attached so quickly to people that are able to comfort you and to talk to you in a nice environment.”

Menoscal said that she will donate any unsold items. She added that she does not expect much leftover merchandise due to the store’s reduced prices.

JJ Byrne ’26 said he plans on taking advantage of the current sales, adding that the store’s “proximity to campus” and Dartmouth students’ “school spirit” — and consequent affinity for Dartmouth-themed merchandise — will help Menoscal sell her remaining items.

“I think a lot of people do a great job [shopping in town] for the ‘unique to campus’ things,” Byrne said. “People get necessities from Amazon, like dorm decor, but I think they do a great job of going into town. It’s something to do, and I think that’s one of the best parts of living in a smaller college town — is being able to go there and just hang out. It’s more of an experience, as opposed to just ‘click, click click.’”

After Traditionally Trendy closes in mid-November, Menoscal said she will return to her home of Long Island, N.Y., where she said she looks forward to resting after a long career as a store owner. She said she will also likely spend a month in the Galápagos Islands, where her family lives, and she plans to work on two different websites — Traditionally Trendy and a website selling “precious hats” — by January.

Bonilla Serrano said Menoscal’s retirement will give her a chance to focus on herself.

“[Menoscal is] like, ‘It’s not a bad thing to close down,’” Bonilla Serrano said. “‘Rather, it’s a good thing for me … I spent all my years putting my children ahead, getting into their education, working my way into here.’ … [She] can finally retire and put into good use all the money that she has been able to make over the years.”

Byrne said he was sad to hear about the store closing. Although Byrne only matriculated at the College this month, he said he has already visited the shop “a couple times,” purchasing a jacket for himself and a t-shirt for his friend.

It was a good, trendy store, obviously … [It has] a lot of more fashionable things, [a] little bit of a variety, [a] little bit more flourish,” Byrne said.