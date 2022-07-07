Tuck receives $52.1 million donation for creation of global summit

Made by an anonymous donor, the gift is the largest in Tuck’s history.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The Tuck School of Business has received a $52.1 million gift from an anonymous donor, the largest donation in the school’s history, Tuck announced on Thursday. The gift will create and endow the Dartmouth Summit on Health, Wealth and Sustainability, a recurring summit that aims to “improve the health, wealth and sustainability of people and the planet in the 21st century,” according to the announcement.

Several faculty members from Tuck and the college have been tapped for the summit’s faculty council, including Tuck business administration professor Ron Ardner, Tuck clinical professor Lindsey Leininger, history professor Matthew Garcia and economics professor Douglas Irwin. Bringing together global leaders and scholars, the summit will initiate discussions on topics such as policy, health care, climate change, politics and finance.

The summit is a One Dartmouth initiative, which aims to take a collaborative approach to education, according to Tuck communications officer Eric Walters. Other schools and programs, including the Geisel School of Medicine, Thayer School of Engineering and the Irving Institute for Energy and Society, will be invited to participate in the summit.

Details of when and where the inaugural summit will take place will be announced in the new academic year, according to the announcement.

The donation is part of The Tuck Difference campaign, a 2018 endeavor that was announced as part of the College’s Call To Lead campaign. In January, Tuck announced that The Tuck Difference campaign surpassed its $250 million goal.

Prior to this $52.1 million gift, the Bakala Foundation — the family foundation of Zdenek Bakala Tu’89 — had given the largest gift in Tuck history at $25 million, according to Walters. The gift helped to endow TuckGo, the school’s global learning program.