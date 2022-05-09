The Look Ahead: Week 7

Both track teams will compete in the New England Championships, men’s rowing will race at the Eastern Sprints Regatta while the women will race at the Ivy League Championship and women’s rugby will play for the National Collegiate Championship.

by Lanie Everett and Heath Monsma |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, May 14

The men’s track team will travel to Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn. to compete in the New England Championships this Friday and Saturday. Dartmouth will compete at New Englands’ after spending its previous weekend at the Ivy League Outdoor Heptagonal Championships held at Yale University. The men’s track team scored 35 points at Heps, placing seventh overall at the meet. Leading this effort was Karl-Oskar Pajus ’25, who won the decathlon with 7196 points — the sixth highest score in Big Green history.

The women’s track and field team will also compete at the New England Championships at Willow Brook Park this weekend. The Big Green will push forward to Connecticut after a strong weekend at Heps. Highlights of the weekend include Joy Enaohwo ’25 placing fifth in the 100-meter race with a time of 12.00 seconds, Arianna Gragg ’22 finishing fourth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:12.76 and Cori Hoffer ’24 placing sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.32. The team placed sixth overall with 52 points.

Saturday, May 15

The season comes to a close for the women’s rugby sevens team as the Big Green travels to Kennesaw, Ga. for the National Collegiate Championship on Saturday. The squad has not played since the second to last week of April when the A team went 3-1 and the B team went 4-0 at the Ivy Sevens Championships. To bring the national title back to Hanover, the Big Green will have to get through Harvard University and Army West Point — its only two losses of the season.

Baseball (22-18) will begin its last series of the regular season with a doubleheader at home against Columbia University (26-13). The first game will be played at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m. The Lions stand atop the Ivy League with a 16-2 conference record and will enter play against the Big Green on a 19-game winning streak — a formidable opponent to close out the season against.

Sunday, May 16

Baseball will close out its series against Columbia — and its regular season — at home on Red Rolfe Field at noon.

On Sunday, men’s heavyweight rowing will compete for the Rowe Cup at the Eastern Sprints Regatta on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass. The lightweight program will also race at the regatta in hopes of taking home the Jope Cup. The third-ranked heavies and seventh-ranked lights enter their respective championship seasons with c ompetitive aspirations .

After a two-week hiatus, the women’s rowing team returns to the water on Sunday to compete in the Ivy League Championships on the Cooper River in Camden, N.J. The Big Green’s second and third varsity eight boats achieved the best results at the Eastern Sprint last weekend, both finishing second in their heats.