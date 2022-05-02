President Phil Hanlon and wife Gail Gentes test positive for COVID-19

Hanlon and Gentes will continue to work from home, according to College spokesperson Diana Lawrence.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

College president Phil Hanlon and his wife, Gail Gentes, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the College announced on May 1. According to the announcement, the pair had tested negative on a PCR test as recently as Thursday morning before testing positive on antigen tests over the weekend.

Hanlon reports no symptoms and “feels fine,” according to an emailed statement from College spokesperson Diana Lawrence. She wrote that Gentes is “a bit under the weather,” but is not experiencing serious symptoms.

According to Lawrence, both Hanlon and Gentes are following Dartmouth protocols for COVID-19 isolation and are working from home. Lawrence added that she is “not aware” of any increase in COVID-19 cases among College administrators more broadly. According to the COVID-19 dashboard from April 29, there are 111 active cases among faculty and staff.