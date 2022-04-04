The Look Ahead: Week 2

The spring season is in full swing with multiple sports competing in Ivy League play — baseball and men’s lacrosse kick off the week for the Big Green with games on Tuesday.

by Maia Stewart |

Tuesday, April 5

Baseball (10-11) will play against University of Massachusetts Lowell (8-16) at 3 p.m. at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass. Dartmouth currently has a 3-2 record in the Ivy League, with infielder Tyler Cox ’24 leading the team with a batting average of .392. On the mound, Justin Murray ’22 looks to continue his hot streak after recording seven shutout innings and a career-high 10 strikeouts to help secure a 14-1 win against Brown University on March 27.

Men’s lacrosse (4-4) will go head to head against Stony Brook University (5-4) at 3 p.m. at Dartmouth; the game can be streamed on ESPN+. The Big Green is looking for its first Ivy League win of the season after falling to Cornell University 8-7 on April 2, with Cornell scoring the go-ahead goal with three minutes remaining. In the team’s recent game against St. John’s University on March 19, fifth-year George Prince ’21 reached 100 career points for Dartmouth, the 23rd player to ever hit that mark in Big Green history.

Wednesday, April 6

Softball (7-20) will face University of Hartford (11-13) in a double-header at home, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on ESPN+. Dartmouth holds a 2-4 record in the Ivy League, pulling out a 10-3 win against Yale University on March 27 after losing to the Bulldogs in the prior two games the teams played that day. Maddie Katona ’23 and Kate Farren ’23 were the top hitters of that game, with three runs each. Brooke Plonka ’22 is the top pitcher for the Big Green so far this season, with an earned run average of 3.36.

Saturday, April 9

Heavyweight rowing will spend the day racing against Yale University in Derby, Conn. in the team’s second competition of the season. The team opened up its season this past weekend at the Alumni Cup, where the Big Green came in first — beating out the College of the Holy Cross, Columbia University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Lightweight rowing will take on Princeton University and University of Delaware in the Diamond Challenge at Princeton, coupled with a matchup against Columbia in the Subin Bowl in Overpeck Park, N.J. The Dartmouth rowing squad is ranked sixth in the Northeast as the season kicks off.

The co-ed sailing team will compete on the first day of the New England Team Race Championship at Harvard University. On March 26 and 27, the Big Green’s boats finished in third in three different races: The Jan T. Friis Team Race at Roger Williams College, the Boston University Team Race at Boston University and the Joseph R. Duplin Trophy at Tufts University.

Men’s and women’s track will both compete in the Brown Invitational in Providence, R.I. At the Florida State University Relays held on March 24 and 25, the men’s team had some record-breaking results: On the field, Myles Schreck ’22 clinched first place in the hammer throw with a personal best of 61.72m, placing him tenth in program history, and Jake Dalton ’23 finished right behind Schreck while earning a personal best of 61.31 meters. Derek Elsholz ’22 also won the javelin with a new personal record by over two meters. For the women’s team, Emma Cunningham ’23 set a personal record in long jump with a distance of 5.72m to win the FSU relays. Julia Reglewski ’25 earned second place in discus, throwing the third-best mark of all time at Dartmouth with a distance of 47.24 meters.

Men’s golf will compete on the first day of the Princeton Invitational in Princeton, N.J. at the Springdale Golf Club. On April 2, the Big Green competed in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate, facing strong teams like No. 27 Charlotte University and No. 21 University of Mississippi. Though the team placed 13th out of 15 competing teams, graduate captain Jason Liu, was one of five players with two eagles on the day, finishing in a tie for fifth through the first two rounds.

Following the game against UMass Lowell on Tuesday, baseball will face Yale (12-8) in a doubleheader at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in New Haven, Conn. The Bulldogs topped the Ivy League baseball preseason poll, in which Dartmouth was ranked fifth. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+ for online viewers.

In the team’s second game of the week, men’s lacrosse (4-4) will be playing against Yale (5-2) at 12 p.m. at Dartmouth, which can be watched on ESPN+.

Following Wednesday’s games against Hartford, softball (7-20) will play a doubleheader against Brown (10-15) at home at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The game will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Women’s tennis (6-8) will face Cornell (5-7) at 1 p.m. at the Boss Tennis Center. The team is looking for a win after losing a tough home match against No. 71 Harvard in its Ivy League opener. In February, the Big Green pulled out a 4-3 victory against the Big Red. The live video for this match can be found via the Dartmouth Sports webpage .

Men’s tennis (8-6) matches up against Cornell University (11-5) at 1 p.m. in Ithaca, NY, looking for an Ivy League win after falling to No. 15 Harvard on April 2. The Big Green has yet to play the Big Red this season. On March 25 in a match against DePaul University, Dartmouth clinched a 4-3 win, breaking a three-game losing streak. Alex Knox-Jones ’25 and his partner Pierce Widdecombe ’22 pulled out a 6-4 victory at the second doubles spot, followed by a 7-5 win by Anders Gibbons ’23 and Dominik Pauli ’23. Pauli maintained his momentum from the doubles match, winning his singles match at the number three spot later in the day.

Women’s lacrosse (2-7) will take on Columbia (2-8) at home at 3:30 p.m. in the team’s fourth Ivy League conference match of the season. Following a five-game losing streak, the Big Green is looking to earn its first Ivy League win this year.

Sunday, April 10

Sailing will compete on day 2 of the New England Team Race Championship, which will also take place at Harvard.

Men’s golf will continue its matches on the second day of the competition at the Princeton Invitational.

Baseball will cap off a weekend of competition away against Yale University at noon, following the double-header against the Bulldogs on Saturday. ESPN+ will have the livestream of this game.

Men’s tennis will face Columbia (9-5) at Columbia at 1 p.m. in its second Ivy League match of the weekend.

Women’s tennis will compete against Columbia (10-8) at home at 1 p.m. The livestream can be found on the Dartmouth sports webpage.

Softball will take on Brown (10-15) for the teams’ third game of the weekend, starting at 12:30 p.m. The game will take place in Hanover and be livestreamed on ESPN+.