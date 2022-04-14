Collis Cafe employee Donna O’Gara dies at 64

O’Gara died on Monday, April 11 surrounded by family at home.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Longtime Collis Cafe employee Donna O’Gara died at home on Monday, April 11, according to an email from College president Phil Hanlon and a Valley News obituary. She was 64 and surrounded by family at the time of her death.

“Her warm presence and welcoming smile will be truly missed,” Hanlon wrote.

According to Hanlon, O’Gara worked at Collis for more than 26 years, including at the smoothie and deli stations, and was “adored” by all those who knew her.

O’Gara often knew that students needed a “personal connection” and someone to help them feel “loved and part of the community,” according to the Valley News. She is survived by her husband Robert O’Gara and daughter Meghan O’Gara, alongside many siblings and relatives.

The College flag on the Green will be lowered in O’Gara’s honor on Thursday and Friday, while a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 7.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.