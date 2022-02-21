The Weekend Roundup: Week 8

Men’s and women’s basketball both defeated Cornell, men’s hockey beat Princeton twice and men’s and women’s lacrosse both opened up the spring season.

by Boyd Bragg , Lanie Everett and Caroline York |

Men's basketball

On Friday, the men’s basketball team played Cornell University at home and won 71-59.

The Big Green started the game with a quick 7-0 lead. However, the Big Red responded with its own 13 straight points. Cornell continued to score until they reached a 20-13 lead, but the Dartmouth defense held the visiting team to just four free throws for the remaining nine minutes of the half. The first half ended with Cornell up by two, leading 24-22. In the second half, Dame Adelekun ’23 scored a layup early on to give the Big Green the 28-27 lead. Dartmouth continued to build a ten point lead, which Cornell closed in the second half. However, two back-to-back corner threes from Taurus Samuels ’22 propelled the Big Green back into the lead as Dartmouth beat Cornell by 11.

On Saturday, the Big Green played Columbia University also at home and won 79-50, continuing its second winning streak of the season.

Dartmouth started the game strong, with a quick 6-2 lead, followed by a 15-point scoring streak into the first half. Brendan Barry ’20 GR made back-to-back 3-pointers to make the lead 21-11. Dartmouth continued to add to the Columbia deficit with a long ball from Nikola Dimitrijevic ’25. The Big Green started with a 30-point lead early in the second half after 10 straight points — including another 3-pointer from Barry — and cruised to an easy 29-point victory, with Dartmouth knocking down 28 of 69 field goals from the perimeter.

The team looks forward to another home game against Yale University on Feb. 22.

Women’s basketball

On Friday, the women’s basketball team played Cornell University in Ithaca and won in overtime 64-67 for its third victory of the season.

In the first quarter, there were three ties, with the game tied 9-9 with 4:46 left. The Big Green took on a 8-0 streak in two minutes with a trey from Allie Harland ’23. Going into the second, the score was 17-13. Cornell had a 13-4 scoring run in the first seven minutes to take the lead 21-26. The Big Red opened the third quarter with a six point streak, but the Big Green responded with two 3-pointers from Harland to close the gap to just one. Headed into the fourth, the game was tied at 38. The fourth quarter had three ties and five lead changes, ending 58-58, sending the game into overtime. Dartmouth started the overtime period with a five-point lead, and Harland’s final two foul baskets cemented the Big Green’s victory.

On Saturday, the Big Green played Columbia University at Cornell and lost 42-66.

Dartmouth started with a 4-0 lead with baskets from Doreen Ariik ’25 and Katie Douglas ’22, but the Lions rallied and ended the first quarter with a 11-14 lead. To start the second, a Columbia trifecta were the only points scored in the first five minutes. The Big Green responded with a layup from freshmen Victoria Page ’25 and a 3-pointer from Grace Niekelski ’25; however, Columbia ended the half winning 20-30. The third quarter was highlighted by a 9-2 run for Dartmouth, including a tray from Harland that closed the deficit from 20 to 13 points. Columbia then went on a 11-2 streak in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and dominated the remainder of the game, winning by 24 points.

The team next looks forward to another away game against the University of Pennsylvania on Feb. 26.

Women’s golf

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Dartmouth’s women’s golf team kicked off its 2022 spring season at the Columbia Classic, hosted at the Doran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida.

On the first day of competition, Penelope Tir ’24 led the Big Green, wrapping up the day by carding 79-76—155 (+11). Dartmouth shot 63 over par in the first two rounds of the tournament, finishing them in 14th place. Although Tir struggled at the beginning of the day, she recovered and hit par on 29 of the final 35 holes. Freshman Claire Xu ’25 finished just one stroke behind Tir. Kristen Chen ’22 and Katherine Sung ’24 finished the day tying for 71st and 74th overall, respectively.

Day two was a bit tougher for Dartmouth, as wind speeds of 15mph seemed to bring all but one team to play their worst rounds of the tournament. Tir and Sung stood out again as they each scored 7-over 79, which secured Dartmouth 13th place. Sung and Tir each finished in the last 18 holes with two birdies and seven bogeys. Xu finished 57th for the day and Chen placed 71st.

The Big Green will compete again at the Yale Spring Invitation on February 26th in Savannah, Georgia.

Men’s tennis

This past weekend the men’s tennis team competed at the ECAC Indoor Championship at Cornell University in New York, where all eight Ivy League teams faced off in a bracket-style tournament. To begin the tournament, Dartmouth was seeded seventh out of the Ivy League teams and took on eighth-seeded Columbia University.

Against Columbia, although Andy Ilie ’24 and Daniel Webb ’25 were up 5-4 in doubles, and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 was leading 5-1, Dartmouth suffered a hard loss going 4-0.

On Saturday, the Big Green then took on Yale University. The match was close, with the Big Green ultimately coming up short 4-3 behind the Bulldogs. Highlights of the day included Pierce Widdecombe ’22 and Knox-Jones winning doubles 6-3, and Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 battling a close match, but ultimately falling 6-4 in the third set against Yale.

On the final day, Dartmouth defeated Brown University 4-2, largely from the success of the Big Green’s singles matches. Ilie, Webb and Alvarez dominated their opponents as they put Dartmouth up 3-0. Although Brown won two singles matches, Anders Gibbons ’23 won the third set of his singles match to bump Dartmouth into seventh place over the Bears.

Dartmouth will compete again at home against St John’s University on February 26th.

Men’s ice hockey

The men’s hockey team hosted its final regular season games against No. 4 Quinnipiac University and Princeton University this weekend at the Thompson Arena. Although Dartmouth fell to Quinnipiac on Friday, on Saturday, it celebrated senior night with a 2-0 win against Princeton, who Dartmouth had also beaten 7-3 earlier in the week.

Dartmouth lost 5-0 against Quinnipiac. Noteworthy shots of the game included Tanner Palocsik ’23 barely missing the goal to hit a pipe during a power play halfway through the first period, and a 5v3 chance during the third as Quinnipiac was called for two penalties. The Bobcats scored once during the first period, three more times throughout the second and once in the third.

Saturday night started off with anticipation as through the first and second period, the Big Green and the Tigers went 0-0. In the first two periods, Dartmouth held the shooting advantage 19-18 and blocked seven shots — which contributed to Clay Stevenson’s ’24 second shutout of the season, saving 25 shots throughout the game. Finally, Braiden Dorfman ’25 scored the first goal of the game in the third period (and fans sent tennis balls soaring out onto the ice immediately after). Sean Chisholm ’25 scored the final goal of the game for Dartmouth. Saturday night also honored seniors Harrison Markell ’22, Jeff Losurdo ’22, Sam Hesler ’22 , Erik Urbank ’22 and Justin Ferguson ’22.

To close out its regular season, Dartmouth will play at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Feb. 25, followed by Union College on Feb. 26.

Women’s ice hockey

Dartmouth’s women’s ice hockey team went on the road this past Friday and Saturday to compete and finish out its season against Union College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Although Dartmouth fell on the road Friday by a score of 0-3, the Big Green was able to close out the season with a 3-1 win against RPI.

On Friday, Dartmouth fell behind early and was unable to get any shots past the goalie, despite plenty of shots on goal. However, first-year goalie Maggie Emerson ’25 had a strong showing herself, making 23 saves on 26 shots against RPI. The following day, Emerson came up big by saving 31 out of 32 shots, leading the Big Green to a 3-1 victory to close the year. Annie King ’24, Tiffany Hill ’24 and Kenzie Bachelor ’25 each scored for Dartmouth. The Big Green finished its season with a record of 9-19-1.

Women’s swim

This week, the women’s swimming and diving team competed at the four-day Ivy League Championship at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool. After four days of competition, Dartmouth secured seventh place on Saturday, scoring a total of 563 points.

Dartmouth started the championship off Wednesday night with a sixth place finish in the 800 free relay. Ashley Post ’22, Mia Leko ’22, Sophie Wiener ’25 and Zoe Wortzman ’22 touched in at 7:20.86, finishing 16 seconds faster from their seed time. The Big Green finished the day off with 92 points in seventh place.

Day two highlights include Post placing 10th in the 50 free with a time of 23.22 andIsabella Lichen ’22 placing 10th on the one meter diving board with a score of 261.85. Leko also placed 11th in the 200 IM, clocking in at 2:02.48. Dartmouth raised its score to 223 points over the first two days, but remained in seventh place.

Day three proved successful for Dartmouth in the 1000 free and the 200 free. In the 1000 free, Sarah Minnigh ’22 (10:08.65), Christina Cianciolo ’23 (10:14.50) and Hayden Barry ’24 (10:41.50) came in 11th, 14th and 21st respectively. Next up, Post outswam others to place fourth in the 200 free, missing the school record by 0.3 seconds with a time of 1:47.48. After Post came Leko in eighth (1:49.29) with Wiener in 19th (1:52.36). The Big had scored a total of 409 points, but could not move out of seventh place.

Saturday was a record breaking day for Dartmouth as Post broke the 100 free school record — with a time of 50.12 — and as Leko barely missed her own school record by 0.03 seconds in the 200 fly with 1:57.65. To finish out the weekend, Post, Leko, Mary Howley ’25, and Wortzman placed 6th in the 400 relay with a time of 3:24.03. Ultimately, Dartmouth scored 563 points at the championships and placed seventh out of eight teams, with Harvard winning the championship.

Dartmouth will compte next at the NCAA Zone Diving Championship in Annapolis, Maryland from March 7–9.

Ski

Dartmouth’s ski team went on the road to compete in the Middlebury Carnival and took third overall. The team finished with 734 points, host team Middlebury College took second with 865 points and the University of Vermont won the carnival with 1,038 points.

For the women’s nordic squad, Molly Gellert ’22 earned her first collegiate victory in an impressive 15k free performance. Gellert was in fifth place at the 5k mark and relied on her endurance to pull away and earn the win by a margin of 14 seconds. Sophomore Garvee Tobin ’24 also took a podium finish for the Big Green. On the men’s side, first-year Luke Allan ’25 led Dartmouth in the 20k free, placing sixth overall, followed by Alex Nemeth ’23 and Asa Chalmers ’25 in 28th and 37th, respectively.

For the alpine skiers, Ellie Curtis ’22 was the top performer for the Big Green women and placed third overall in the giant slalom, with Carly Elsinger ’25 and Hannah Utter ’21 placing 12th and 14th, respectively. As for the men, Oliver Morgan ’25 and Olof Hedelin ’24 both earned top-30 placements. Dartmouth placed fifth overall in the event.

Dartmouth will compete in the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships and East Regional next weekend at the University of New Hampshire Carnival.

Men’s squash

The men’s squash team competed in two matches over this past Friday and Saturday for the Men’s Team Championships in Philadelphia, PA. No. 12 Dartmouth advanced past No.13 Chatham University from top to bottom, going 9-0 with four of the matches by shutout. The team advanced to the championship and faced No. 9 Cornell University the following day, but fell short to end the team portion of its season. The Big Green lost 8-1, as rookie Mac Aube ’25 earned the sole victory for Dartmouth.

The team looks forward to the individual championships scheduled for March 4th in Philadelphia, PA.

Men’s lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team started the season with a home game against Merrimack College on Saturday. In the snow, the Big Green lost to Merrimack 6-8.

After twelve minutes of play, the Warriors scored the first and only goal of the first quarter. The Warriors scored once again five minutes into the second quarter to make the score 2-0. With less than thirty seconds left in the half, Colin McGill ’25 scored his first collegiate goal, tightening the score to 1-2.

The second half had more points for both teams. Matt Paul ’21 tied the game with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Merrimack scored two more goals in the next two minutes of play. Tommy Rogan ’23 responded to the Warriors’ lead by scoring just eight seconds later. Henry Bonnie ’24 helped tie the Big Green 4-4 with the Warriors with a last minute goal in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter had a total of six goals from both teams. Merrimack scored two goals within the first eight minutes of play, making the score 4-6. Nate Davis ’24 responded 42 seconds later to put the Big Green back in the game. However, Merrimack scored two more goals, making the game 5-8 with just five minutes left. Foster Burnley ’22 scored with just under three minutes remaining. Although the Big Green had some additional shots on goal, the game ended 6-8.

On Feb 26, the Big Green will travel to Bryant University to play its second game of the season.

Women’s lacrosse

To kick off the season, the women’s lacrosse team played at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday and had a dominant first game in two seasons, winning 11-3.

The Wildcats started with a 2-0 lead halfway through the first quarter of the game. Katie Elders ’23 quickly responded with five minutes remaining in the first quarter with a goal, assisted by Maja Desmond ’25. She ran through the defense and shot right into the back of the net. Ending the first quarter 1-2, the Big Green had an outstanding performance in the second quarter. Elders scored two more goals to make her first career hat-trick. Anna Griffith ’22 and Lucy Murray ’23 scored their first career goals, making the score 5-3.

In the third quarter, the Big Green continued its lead. Jev Ward ’23, Katina Christensen ’25 and Desmond all scored their first goals of their collegiate careers. The Big Green added three more points to the scoreboard with goals from Murray, Christensen and Desmond. Goalie Gisele Todd ’25 allowed no goals in the second half.

The Big Green will next play another away game against the State University of New York at Stony Brook on Feb. 27.