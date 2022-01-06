Mirror Asks: Ringing in the New Year

Mirror writers share their thoughts on Winterim, New Year’s resolutions and the best ways to take advantage of the snowy Hanover winters.

Favorite part of Winterim?

Gianna Totani ’25: Snow and (hopefully) taking advantage of the outdoors and learning to ski!

Allison Burg ’25: Going to New York City to see Dartmouth friends!

Brian Zheng ’24: Going on a cappella tour with my group, the Cords.

Omala Snyder ’24: Going home to London and getting to see my family after so long!

Chloe Terestchenko ’25: Spending time in Florida.

Street Roberts ’24: Visiting friends in New York City.

Gretchen Bauman ’25: Shockingly warm winter weather in the Midwest, watching Purdue beat Indiana University in football and seeing my friends from high school.

Kaia Culotta ’25: Reuniting with family and friends.

Katherine Plaza ’25: The Dartmouth Mountaineering Club trip to Mt. Lemmon!

Caris White ’23: Going surfing at home and having time to unwind from the stress of the term.





Least favorite part of Winterim?

GT: The cold weather.

AB: Getting COVID-19.

BZ: Around New Year’s, when the omicron variant began spreading at a higher rate, restricting some social gatherings back home.

OS: Travel difficulties, plus the fact it flew by.

CT: Procrastinating.

SR: Endless days of boredom.

GB: Working 7 a.m. shifts and having to relearn how to be early for things after perpetually running on-time/late during fall term.

KC: Getting my wisdom teeth removed.

KP: Not being able to see some family members because of COVID-19.

CW: The combination of missing friends from Dartmouth and friends from home, since our schedule is so unique that it often doesn’t line up with my friends’ breaks.





New Year’s resolutions: A fun tradition or a tired cliche?

GT: I think it’s a fun tradition — for a few weeks, at least…

AB: A fun tradition; it’s nice to have the reminder and newfound motivation to improve myself after the new year.

BZ: Every day, not just New Year’s, is an opportunity to reflect and identify areas of improvement!

OS: Learn one new recipe a week, read one book a week and buy flowers and plants.

CT: Tired cliche.

SR: Tired cliche (’cause I can never stick to them).

GB: They can be a good way to reflect on what you want to accomplish in the upcoming year, but most people don’t follow through on them, which makes them mostly useless.

KC: A fun tradition.

KP: Fun tradition.

CW: They can be fun, but I think they rarely last.





Best book you read in 2021?

GT: “The Last Lecture” by Jeffrey Zaslow and Randy Pausch.

AB: “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt.

BZ: “Why Trust Science?” by Naomi Oreskes and “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions” by Thomas Kuhn.

OS: “Educated” by Tara Westover.

CT: “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong.

SR: “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry.

GB: “I Was Told It Would Get Easier” by Abbi Waxman.

KC: “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë.

KP: “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

CW: “The Sparrow” by Mary Doria Russell.





What are you looking forward to in 22W?

GT: My first Winter Carnival!

AB: Improving my skiing and ice skating, Winter Carnival and having interesting classes.

BZ: Spending time with old friends and new ones!

OS: Experiencing my first Dartmouth winter.

CT: Meeting people.

SR: Way too much skiing.

GB: Intramural hockey, learning how to ski (hopefully), winter hiking/snowshoeing and taking my first Dartmouth history class.

KC: Winter Carnival!

KP: Winter traditions and skiing.

CW: I’m taking two classes in departments I’ve never been in before!





Favorite outdoor winter activity?

GT: Sledding or ice skating.

AB: Snowball fights.

BZ: Ice skating on the green last winter was awesome.

OS: Skiing!

CT: Ice skating.

SR: Pond hockey.

GB: Ice skating or sledding!

KC: Ice skating.

KP: Skiing.

CW: Snowboarding.