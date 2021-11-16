The Weekend Roundup: Week 9

Football defeats Cornell, men’s basketball upsets Georgetown and women’s rugby advances to the NIRA semifinals in this edition of the weekend roundup.

by Stephanie Sowa and Caroline York |

Women’s hockey

In three games this week, women’s hockey defeated the University of Vermont in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory, but fell to both Brown University, 1-0, and Yale University, 8-3 on the road this weekend.

Early in the first period on Tuesday night, the Catamounts found an opening in Dartmouth’s net and scored the game’s first goal. Only a minute after Vermont scored, Dartmouth responded in turn with an equalizer from Lauren Messier ’25. The second period was goalless, with goalie Maggie Emerson ’25 standing on her head and stopping 10 shots. In the third period, the teams traded goals and sent the game into overtime tied at 2-2. With another score from Messier on a breakaway, Dartmouth sealed the victory in overtime.

Dartmouth then took on Brown on the road on Friday. Just 14 minutes into the first period, the Bears scored what would end up being the only goal of the night. Emerson again had quite the evening mining the net, finishing 21-for-22 in save attempts.

The next afternoon, the Big Green took on Yale and again found themselves on the losing side of an Ivy League matchup. Unlike the night before, this was a high-scoring affair — Dartmouth surrendered four goals in the first period, fell behind 6-0 in the second, but found the net three times before the afternoon concluded. Messier scored again, as did Gabby Billing ’22 and Sydney Herrington ’24 in the 8-3 loss.

Men’s hockey

Men’s hockey traveled this week to compete against St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University. Dartmouth defeated St. Lawrence 3-2 but fell to Clarkson 3-0.

On Friday at Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y., the Big Green came away with a victory. Just a minute into the second, Dartmouth came out strong with Mark Gallant ’23 netting the game’s first goal. Just six minutes later, Sam Hesler ’22 scored, notching his first goal of the season. In the third period, St. Lawrence found the back of the net twice to tie. About 10 minutes later, though, Jack Cameron ’23 scored what would end up being the game-winner.

The next night, Dartmouth again played tough, outshooting Clarkson, 27-24, but was unable to find the back of the net. A goal in the second and two more in the third for the Golden Knights proved to be too much for the Big Green. The Golden Knights’ first tally in the third ended Dartmouth’s streak of 24 consecutive successful penalty kills.

Women’s basketball

To open its season, women’s basketball took on the University of Rhode Island at home and the University of New Hampshire on the road. Dartmouth dropped both games, falling to Rhode Island 83-37 and to UNH 58-46.

In Leede Arena on Tuesday, the Big Green hosted its first game of the season against Brown. Rosie Jennings ’24 and Mia Curtis ’24 each scored 11 points in their first games as college players. The Rams dominated the game from wire-to-wire, though, jumping out to a 22-7 lead over the Big Green in the first quarter and not looking back. As a team, Dartmouth shot just 25 percent from the field to Rhode Island’s 53 percent. The Big Green also committed 16 turnovers and allowed a total of 20 fast break points, without scoring once on a fast break themselves.

At UNH on Saturday, Dartmouth saw major improvements in its game. Curtis had her second-consecutive double-digit scoring performance with 10 points while Katie Douglas ’22 also helped lead the team with her nine. Dartmouth shot 34 percent from the field and went 6-for-27 beyond the arc, but the team’s 20 turnovers to UNH’s 12 proved to be too much for the team to overcome.

Men’s basketball

Men’s basketball took on Boston College and Georgetown University, both on the road. The Big Green fell 73-57 to BC but picked up an impressive 69-60 upset win against Georgetown.

It was a tale of two halves against the Eagles on Tuesday in Chestnut Hill. In the first half, Dartmouth struggled. The team missed its first eight shots from the field and fell into a huge hole at the break, down 42-19. In the second half, however, Dartmouth started to turn things around, opening up the scoring with a 15-6 run. Shooting 52 percent in the second half, Dartmouth outscored BC, 38-31. Ultimately, it was not enough to recover from the large first half deficit. Taurus Samuels ’22 and Brendan Barry ’20 led Dartmouth with 10 points each in the game.

The Big Green put together a much more complete game against Georgetown on Saturday. The duo of Samuels and Barry again led the team: Samuels scored a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers with Barry adding 19 of his own. Ryan Cornish ’25 scored his first 14 points as a collegiate player. Dartmouth dominated the first half, entering the break with a 37-21 lead. And though Georgetown surmounted a furious comeback in the second, even building a two-point lead with just 10 minutes to go, the Big Green did not falter and pulled off the upset.

Women’s cross country

Completing its first season after a year without play, the women’s cross country team finished in 11th place out of 36 teams at the NCAA Northeast Regional Meet on Friday in Boston.

Corinne Robitaille ’23 led the Big Green with a time of 21:25, good for a 28th place finish overall. Ellie Tymorek ’25 had a breakout performance, finishing in 34th place, just seven seconds behind her junior teammate. In her first NCAA Regional meet, Emily Levonas ’24 finished in 70th place with a time of 22:08, while Bella Pietrasiewicz ’25 and Madaket Nobili ’22 rounded out the Big Green runners in 82nd and 90th places, respectively.

Men’s cross country

On Friday, the men’s cross country team competed in the NCAA Northeast 10k Regional meet at Franklin Park in Boston, finishing in 8th place out of the 35 teams that competed.

The top five runners all finished within 41 seconds of one another. Jacob Winslow ’23 led the team with a 30th place finish overall with a time of 31:16. Liam Jamieson ’22 finished second for the team and 34th in the race overall, coming in eight seconds behind Winslow. In his first NCAA Regional meet, Will Daley ’24 finished with a time of 31:33 and in 40th place. Albert Velikonja ’25 and Seth Weprin ’23 rounded out the team with 45th and 57th place finishes, respectively.

Women’s volleyball

Over the weekend, the women’s volleyball team took on two Ivy League opponents, Yale University and Brown University, in a back-to-back. The Big Green beat Yale in five sets (25-10, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8) and fell to Brown in three (14-25, 23-25, 11-25).

On Friday, Dartmouth beat Yale for the first time since 2015. Dartmouth started with a 10-point run in the first set to easily put away the Bulldogs, 25-10. However, Yale narrowly took the second set by two points. Emma Moffet ’22 had a notable kill to assist in Dartmouth’s three-point win in the third. In the fourth, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead to propel them to a tiebreaker. Dartmouth won the fifth set and match with kills by Amelia Gibbs ’24 and Francesca Meldrum ’22.

Dartmouth took on Brown on Friday. For the Big Green, Meldrum had five kills, Moffett had two kills and two points, Bella Hedley ’22 had five digs and Nicole Liddle ’22 recorded four kills. After Brown convincingly won the first set 14-25, the second set was a much closer affair, with the Big Green remaining even with Brown at 7-7 until Brown won 23-25. Dartmouth ultimately fell in the final set 11-25.

The Big Green wrapped up their season at 7-7 in the Ivy League, tying with Harvard for fourth in the conference, and 15-8 overall.

Women’s rugby

Dartmouth’s women’s rugby team has dominated the competition this entire season, and this past weekend, in the semifinal of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association playoffs, the top-seeded Big Green took care of business as usual. At Brophy Field, Dartmouth knocked off the fourth-seeded Brown 56-5.

The Big Green had contributions from across the roster, with five different players scoring ten tries. Lilly Durbin ’21 led the team with four tries and 20 points, while Kristin Bitter ’23 sat close behind with her 14 points on the back of two tries and two conversions.

The team will play in the NIRA final this week, facing the third-seeded Army West Point, which defeated Harvard University in their semifinal match. It will be held in West Point, N.Y.

Women’s swimming and diving

Women’s swimming and diving competed against Harvard University and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York this past weekend. The Big Green fell to both teams — to the Crimson 192-107 and to the Big Red 155-143.

The 200-yard medley relay team — featuring Ashley Post ’22, Kenna Van Steyn ’21, Zoe Wortzman ’22 and Connie Zhang ’22 — finished in first versus the Big Red though finished in third to the A and B Harvard teams. Van Steyn also placed first against Cornell and second to Harvard in the 100-yard breaststroke, and she also finished second to Cornell in the 200-yard breaststroke. Mary Howley ’25 won the 100-yard backstroke race against both teams and posted a second-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke against Cornell. Emma Dantas ’25 placed third against the Big Red in the 100 breast race.

In diving, Alyssa Palacios ’25 became the first Big Green athlete this season to qualify for the NCAA Zone Championship after placing third against Harvard and first against Cornell on the 1-meter diving board.

Men’s swimming and diving

Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving defeated Cornell 159.5-138.5 but fell to Harvard 219-77 at their meet on Saturday in Ithaca, New York. With the victory over the Big Red, Dartmouth clinched its first in-conference dual meet win since the 2013-14 season.

The first-year swimmers performed well. Isaac Weigel ’25 defeated both the Big Red and the Crimson in the 200-yard freestyle race, with his 1:38.99 time already the 10th-fastest time in College history. He also placed first against Cornell in the 100-yard freestyle race and the 200-yard individual medley race. In the 400-yard individual medley race, Alex Ye ’25 placed second to both squads, also posting a time now ranking 10th in the Dartmouth all-time record book with his 3:59.89.

Ye along with Connor Richmond ’22, Steven Mendley ’24 and Tim Park ’23 finished second against Cornell in the 200-yard medley relay. Mendley also topped Cornell with a season-best time in the 50-yard free. Mendley, Park, Weigel and Tim Cushman ’23 defeated both teams in the 200 free relay.

Football

Dartmouth football cruised to victory over Cornell University this past Saturday, 41-7.

The Big Green scored the first touchdown in the first quarter and added three three more in the second to jump out to a 28-0 lead. Quarterback Nick Howard ’23 posted a career-high 172 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. The Big Red scored only once — a touchdown in the third quarter. Dartmouth had a season-high 292 rushing yards and avenged the upsetting 2019 loss that cost Dartmouth a perfect 10-0 record and outright Ivy League title.

Dartmouth faces Brown University on Saturday. Currently sitting tied atop the Ivy League standings with Princeton University at 6-1, a win over Brown would guarantee Dartmouth at least a share of the 2021 Ivy League title.

Men’s soccer

The Big Green ended their season strong with a shutout 1-0 win against Brown University.

In the first half, Dartmouth outshot Brown, with four of their ten shots on goal. However, despite the strong start with quite a few scoring opportunities, the Big Green was unable to convert and went into the break tied with the Bears at zero.

But, in the first minute of the second, the Big Green finally capitalized and scored. Finn Callahan ’25 assisted Eric Sachleben ’23 to score the first and only goal of the game, ensuring a Dartmouth win.

Brown consistently put pressure on the Big Green throughout the second half, outshooting Dartmouth 16-4. Alex Budnik ’22 successfully defended Dartmouth’s goal with a total of five pivotal saves during the team’s final Ivy League match.

The win represented the only conference victory for the Big Green this season, wrapping up the 2021 season at 1-5-1 against its Ivy League rivals and 3-11-1 overall.