The Weekend Roundup: Week 7

Highlights from the weekend included the seventh-ever Dartmouth softball no-hitter and the third-best triple jump in Dartmouth women’s track and field history.

by Lanie Everett |

Source: Courtesy of the Dartmouth Athletics Department

Men’s Track and Field

Ten members of the men’s track team competed in the IC4A Championship this weekend at the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On Friday, Myles Schreck ’22 stood out in the hammer throw, coming in sixth with a measure of 56.51m. Also in the field events, Derek Elsholz ’24 claimed 13th, throwing 53.73m on his final attempt in the javelin.

Saturday proved to be a strong day for mid-distance runners. Timothy Zepf ’21 ran a 1:48.83 to take first in the 800m, outcompeting 30 other runners. In the 1500m, Will Daley ’24 (3:47.94) and Eric Gibson ’23 (3:47.95) finished a mere hundredth of a second apart to come in eighth and ninth. Finally, the Big Green outperformed in the 10,000m with Owen Ritz ’21 (29:40.95) and Benjamin Matejka ’21 (29:47.07) placing third and fourth out of 27 participants.

On Sunday, the team wrapped up the championship by placing fifth overall. Max Frye ’21, a 2019 Ivy League champion, once again had a successful finish in the 400m hurdles, placing fourth in the event with a time of 52.79 seconds. Sprinter Myles Epstein ’23 finished eighth in the 100m after running a 11.74-second time.

Women’s Track and Field

The women’s track and field team participated in the ECAC Championship at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts this past weekend. Overall, the team finished 16th, securing 16 points from a variety of events.

The Big Green excelled in the 1500m race. Anya Hirschfeld ’23 won her heat and finished second overall out of 22 runners competing across two heats, posting a time of 4:30.21. Coming in three and six seconds behind Hirschfeld, respectively, were Corinne Robitaille ’23 (4:33.74) and Natalie Shapiro ’24 (4:36.13), who placed third and fourth in their heat but took ninth and 12th overall.

In the 5,000m, Rachel Ludwikowski ’21 (17:39.90) and Isabella Chao ’22 (17:43.10) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, out of 19 competitors.

On Sunday, Emma Cunningham ’23 entered the record books with her performance in the triple jump — her 12.30m distance ranks as the third-best mark in Dartmouth women’s field program history. She placed fourth in the event overall. Also notable was the finish of sprinter Bridget McNally ’24, who claimed seventh in the 200m dash with a time of 25.13 seconds.

The ECAC Championship will be the last time the Big Green competes in the shortened spring season.

Softball

This weekend, softball played a doubleheader at Tufts University in their fourth and fifth games of the season.

The Big Green easily won the first game 5-0. Brooke Plonka ’22 was brilliant on the mound, posting one of the most dominant pitching performances in Dartmouth softball history. She threw the program’s seventh no-hitter and also struck out a Dartmouth-record 17 batters in the process.

On the offensive side of Game 1, Billie McFadyen ’22 drove in the first two runs of the game with a double in the fifth after Walker Wicklund ’23, Maria Angelino ’23 and Izzy Kam ’24 loaded the bases with three consecutive one-out singles. Two more runs were scored in the inning on an error, and Abby Shipley ’21 drove in the Big Green’s fifth and final run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

In Game 2, the Jumbos jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the third and fourth to jump ahead 4-1. The Big Green fought back, however, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to take control. A two-out three-run double from McFadyen capped off the comeback and put the Big Green ahead for good. They went on to win 7-4.

The Saturday doubleheader concluded the softball team’s spring season, with the Big Green finishing 3-2 in its return to play.

Men’s Heavyweight Rowing

For the first time since March 2020, the heavyweight rowers raced in the Connecticut River, flying past Williams College to win all three races. New Hampshire was welcoming to the competition with temperatures in the low 70s, bright skies and flat waters.

In the first and closest race of the day, Dartmouth’s third varsity and fourth varsity finished 6:05.7 and 6:13.7, respectively. Williams’ third varsity lagged behind with a time of 6:35.0.

Dartmouth’s third varsity is manned by Jessna Brar ’24 (Cox), Ned Rae Smith ’24 (8th seat), Jack Taylor ’24 (7th), Richie Santry ’22 (6th), Bogdan Belincevic ’21 (5th), Dan Kramer ’21 (4th), Robert Pare ’23 (3rd), Teddy Danziger ’24 (2nd) and Alexander Lehr ’22 (1st).

Isabelle Lewitt ’24 (Cox), Sam Lorgen ’24 (8th), Wes Gordon ’20 (7th), Ryan Boyle ’24 (6th), Sam Rothschild ’24 (5th), Ben Wisdom ’20 (4th), Colin Glew ’24 (3rd), Michael Green ’21 (2nd) and David Kogan ’22 (1st) raced fourth varsity.

For the JV race, representing the second varsity eight, the Big Green took home first again with a time of 5:46.7, finishing 19 seconds faster than the Ephs at 6:05.6.

Women’s Rowing

In their last race of the spring, the women’s rowing team faced Williams College for a race on Lake Onota in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. For the first and second varsity eight, the rowers were challenged in the last 1,000m with choppy waves.

In the first varsity eight, the Big Green beat Williams’ first varsity to take both first and second place. Dartmouth’s first varsity, “Glory Days,” finished first with a time of 7:14.94. Dartmouth’s second varsity, “Spirit of ’66,” finished six seconds later with a time of 7:20.43, with the Ephs’ first varsity trailing behind at 7:29.21.

The first place boat was raced by Samantha Sizelove ’23 (Cox), Abigail Chamberlin ’21 (8th seat), Allison Smith ’23 (7th), Anna Brause ’24 (6th), Rhea Enzian ’21 (5th), Fiona Cronin ’22 (4th), Sophie Kamhi ’21 (3rd), Jenna Martin ’24 (2nd) and Hannah Frater ’21 (1st).

The Big Green’s third varsity and Williams’ second varsity were neck and neck throughout the race. Ultimately, the Ephs finished less than four seconds faster than Dartmouth’s “Alan B. Hunter” (7:38.27), ending with a time of 7:34.52.