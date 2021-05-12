Mirror Asks: Spring Edition
Mirror writers share their spring term hopes, expectations, must-dos and more!
What was on your spring term bucket list?
Arielle Feuerstein ’24: I've wanted to go swimming in Mink Brook for a while, and I tried a few weeks ago when it was warmer outside. The water was still too cold to really swim, but I got to dip my feet in!
Eliza Helmers ’22: Spending time with all of my friends!
Street Roberts ’24: Go swimming in the river, climb Mount Cardigan, join some new clubs.
Mia Seymour ’23: To finally hike Gile (I have yet to do it, though).
Omala Snyder ’24: Doing as many things outdoors as I can.
Caris White ’23: Jump in the river, learn how to blade, go on a hike, relearn how to play tennis.
Brian Zheng ’24: Get vaccinated.
Favorite part of Dartmouth spring?
AF: It feels like campus is much livelier than past terms, and I love the energetic atmosphere.
EH: Seeing things slowly start to open up again!
SR: Playing ultimate frisbee and pick-up soccer.
MS: The buzz and life on the green when it hits above 50 degrees!
OS: Hanging out on the Green with friends and swimming in the river.
CW: Ice Cream Fore-U reopening.
BZ: In-person a cappella rehearsals (masked and socially-distanced, of course)!
Favorite lawn activity on the Green?
AF: I really enjoy just lying on the grass and reading a book.
EH: I honestly just like sitting with friends on the Green for hours doing nothing, just enjoying the sun.
SR: Spikeball.
MS: Picnicking and “working.”
OS: Napping and reading.
CW: Spikeball!!
BZ: Spikeball.
Did spring term differ from your expectations?
AF: Spring term definitely exceeded my expectations! It has been so nice to be able to spend time outside with friends.
EH: I tried to have zero expectations coming into this term. I think this past year has taught me that we really have no idea what's going to happen.
SR: It’s a lot looser in regulations than I thought it would be! Also the weather has been a little wack, but I kind of expected that!
MS: I was pleasantly surprised to see so much life and activity on campus.
OS: Yes — it snowed way too many times!
CW: Honestly, it has exceeded them. After winter, all I wanted was more social time, and I feel like I’ve definitely gotten that!
BZ: I think that it has gone better than I expected — the campus is vibrant with energy, and I'm looking forward to the end of the term.
What are your hopes for the upcoming academic year?
AF: I hope we can have in-person classes. I am so excited about the prospect of safely sitting in a room with other people.
EH: I just want to have fun and spend time with all my friends!
SR: I hope to figure out what I want to do for the next three years (majors, clubs, etc.)!
MS: I hope that with vaccinations and low COVID-19 rates, the College continues to re-open more and more.
OS: That things go back to normal as more people get vaccinated.
CW: A return to fully in-person classes! I miss walking to class and being face to face with my professors and classmates.
BZ: I'm hoping to actually get to spend time in the academic buildings, like Rocky.