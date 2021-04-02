Lamees Kareem ’22 dies at 20

The junior was set to graduate with a degree in government and economics next spring.

by Seamore Zhu / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Lamees Kareem ’22, a junior from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, died on Thursday at 20 years old. She had been hospitalized for several weeks due to complications resulting from a non-COVID-19 medical condition, according to an email that College President Phil Hanlon wrote to the Dartmouth community on Friday.

“Thoughtful, intelligent, and kind to those who knew her, she will be deeply missed,” Hanlon wrote.

Kareem was to graduate with a degree in government and economics next spring. Outside of classes, she was a cartoonist for The Dartmouth, a blogger for the Dartmouth admissions communication team, an Arabic language drill instructor and a member of Kappa Delta Epsilon sorority. She also was a Great Issues Scholars program mentor and a Junior Research Scholar, through which she received funding to work for the College’s Political Violence Lab.

Her collection of illustrations for The Dartmouth can be found here .

Kareem’s passing marks the third death of an undergraduate student in the last six months.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. Students can also reach out to the College chaplain to set up a confidential pastoral counseling session. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.