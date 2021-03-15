Connor Tiffany ’24 dies unexpectedly at 19

The freshman graduated from Norfolk Academy in Virginia last spring.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Michael Lin / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Updated March 15, 2021 at 2:15 p.m.

Connor Tiffany ’24, a freshman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 19.

“While Connor was only with us at Dartmouth for less than a year, he made a profound and positive impact on those around him and will be greatly missed,” College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community on Monday.

Last spring, Tiffany graduated from Norfolk Academy in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was a global health fellow, a member of the honor council and co-captain of varsity swimming and varsity crew.

Tiffany’s cause of death has not yet been determined, College spokesperson Diana Lawrence wrote in an email to The Dartmouth. Tiffany was enrolled in classes this term but was living out of state, according to Hanlon.

In his email to campus, Hanlon shared that students can find support through Health Services, the Undergraduate Deans Office and the College’s chaplain.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.