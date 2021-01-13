Mirror Asks: New Year's Resolutions

by The Mirror Staff |

Every January, gyms fill up with fresh-faced clientele eager to fulfill New Year’s resolutions made the night before over glasses of champagne. For many, New Year’s resolutions are a way to try something new, refocus on old rhythms or buckle down on long-term goals. After the dumpster fire of 2020, it’s hard to say whether New Year’s resolutions feel completely irrelevant or more important than ever. In this edition of Mirror Asks, a few Mirror writers share their own thoughts on the new year and the things they’re looking forward to in 2021, both big and small.

New Year's Resolutions: Yay or nay?

Anne Johnakin ’23: Yay.

Tabitha Klein ’24: Completely dependent on how I feel on New Year’s Eve.

Caroline Kramer ’24: Yay!

Jea Mo ’24: Yay.

Meghan Powers ’23: Yay.

Caris White ’23: Yay — although I prefer to think of them as goals instead of resolutions.

Do you have any goals or resolutions for 2021?

AJ: Just trying to have a better year than 2020.

TK: I’m trying to listen to more podcasts this year.

CK: Spend more time with family and grow my photography skills!

JM: Read and write more, get an internship, become semi-fluent or at least be able to say “I need to go to the bathroom” in German, succeed in making creme brulee.

MP: Work on my procrastination.

CW: To eat less red meat, read more books and become a better ice skater.

What’s the smallest thing you're looking forward to this year?

AJ: Eating Tuk Tuk for the first time in almost a year.

TK: Winter ice skating.

CK: Relearning how to ski and ice skate.

JM: Pretty far away, but looking forward to Christmas (as always).

MP: Reuniting with friends from school.

CW: Collis smoothies.

What’s the biggest thing you're looking forward to this year?

AJ: Seeing all my friends again.

TK: Toss-up between the new president and the vaccine!

CK: Finishing my first year here!

JM: Being able to sit by the window at my favorite coffee shop with a cup of hot chocolate WITHOUT a mask, not having to peek nervously over my shoulder every time someone coughs or sneezes.

MP: The world recovering from COVID-19, hopefully.

CW: Sophomore summer!

If you could ask 2021 to bring you one thing, what would it be?

AJ: For the world to be a little less crazy.

TK: A new Lorde album.

CK: Lots of new friends at Dartmouth.

JM: More luck, less drama.

MP: Energy.

CW: More powder days at the Skiway (it's a big ask, I know).