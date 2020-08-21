Faculty members urge College to hold fully-remote fall

by Marco Allen |

Professor Devin Balkcom holds a remote version of his computer science class. by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Faculty members circulated a letter Friday morning urging Dartmouth to join peer institutions in reversing their decisions to return undergraduates to campus. The letter, addressed to College President Phil Hanlon and Provost Joseph Helble, calls on the College to “adopt a fully remote, non-residential plan” in the fall.

As of press time, the letter has been signed by over 100 faculty members, including all of the undergraduate house professors and chairs of the anthropology, English, women’s, gender & sexuality studies, religion, sociology and theater departments.

The letter comes as a number of institutions across the country, including Columbia University, Princeton University, Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania, have walked back plans to return students to campus in the fall.

Experiences at peer institutions, the letter argues, have shown that just a “small amount of unsafe activity” can lead to an outbreak.

It praises Dartmouth’s recent decision to delay the announcement of student arrival dates , stating that “evidence” from other institutions and faculty experiences at Dartmouth has prompted them to believe that the College cannot maintain a “safe campus,” even with Dartmouth’s “extensive” plans.

Although the letter aims to “not demonize college students in particular,” it describes the idea that students can safely live in dorms as a “dangerous notion” that “will undoubtedly work in opposition to our public health protocols.”

Furthermore, the faculty letter doubts the value of a restricted, residential experience. Faculty point out that, “a highly restricted residential experience, if executed safely, will not resemble our typical, vibrant learning community.”

The letter is also concerned with student wellness under Dartmouth’s current plan. It states that restrictions “will introduce significant challenges for student learning, including but not limited to the strain of isolation, the threat or reality of illness, and collateral stressors on mental, intellectual, and emotional health.”

Those who signed the letter voiced particular concern for Dartmouth staff, many of whom are forced to live on campus and even in residential halls with family members. Moreover, the letter argues that in an effort to appease the College’s “desire to support in-person interactions,” faculty members will be in “uncomfortable, unsafe, and even irresponsible positions.”