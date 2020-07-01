Class of 2024 will not be able to defer enrollment

Despite a socially-distanced fall term and a required winter at home, members of the Class of 2024 will not be able to defer enrollment and join the Class of 2025, dean of admissions and financial aid Lee Coffin wrote in an email to the class on Monday. The policy applies to students who had not already requested to take a gap year by the normal deadline of June 1.

Coffin wrote in his message that Dartmouth “[expects] enrolling students to matriculate in September as planned, either on-campus or remotely.” Any students who do not wish to enroll in the upcoming fall, winter and spring terms are “advised to cancel their enrollment by July 10 and reapply for admission to next year’s class,” Coffin added.

International students who are unable to obtain visas or face other travel restrictions “may begin the fall term remotely and join the class in Hanover as soon as possible,” Coffin wrote.

Neither Coffin nor admissions director Paul Sunde could be reached for comment by press time on Wednesday.

As announced in a campus-wide email on Monday, the Class of 2024 will receive priority as a cohort for on-campus enrollment in the upcoming fall and spring terms. They will be required to enroll remotely for the winter term.

The announcement arrives at the heels of previous statements from Coffin that seemed to leave the possibility for deferment after the gap year deadline open, depending on the nature of the fall term. Coffin told The Dartmouth on May 1 that the normal June 1 deadline for applying for a gap year was “elastic.”

“I can’t imagine that we won’t be responsive to students that step forward and say ‘This isn’t what I wanted,’” Coffin said at the time.

In a May 21 blog post on the undergraduate admissions website, he wrote that the admissions committee would “reopen the conversation” about postponing enrollment if classes were online in the fall, but cautioned that there are limitations to the College’s ability to allow students to wait.

“If we find ourselves in an online scenario,” Coffin wrote in May, “we'll do our best to respond to as many postponement requests as we can without undermining the quality and composition of the Class of '24 or compromising access to the Class of '25 for high school juniors.” He added that 33 members of the Class of 2024 had already requested a gap year as of the blog post, ahead of the June 1 deadline.

“Dartmouth cannot enroll a super-sized first-year class — or two first-year classes — in September 2021,” he wrote. “Therein lies the rub.”

A petition posted on Change.org this week calling on the College to “clarify” its policy and allow students to defer enrollment has garnered over 360 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Among other Ivy League institutions, Cornell University has modified its gap year policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its deadline for applying for gap years and deferrals was extended to July 10 from the previous deadlines of March 1 for early decision admits and June 1 for regular decision admits.

Dean of the College at Princeton University Jill Dolan told the Council of the Princeton University Committee in early May that if students take a leave of absence or defer enrollment, “we cannot guarantee that they’ll all be able to return in one year,” according to the Daily Princetonian. University of Pennsylvania dean of admissions Eric Furda sent a letter to admitted international students in April reminding them of the possibility of a gap year.

Yale University’s webpage with information for “students considering postponed matriculation” says applications submitted after May 1 will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Columbia University set a deadline of May 15 for the request, and Brown University set a deadline of June 15.

