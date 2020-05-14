Dartmouth’s KAF Cafe to close permanently

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

The Baker-Berry Library location of King Arthur Flour has closed permanently.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence said that the school has not yet determined a new use for the cafe's space due to “uncertainty created by the pandemic,” but wrote that “[o]nce we return to full operations we expect to have either an outside or internal operator in that space.”

She added that Dartmouth Dining Services intends to “expand the use of King Arthur products in our existing dining operations.”

KAF, which opened its Baker-Berry location in 2011, was a favorite among Dartmouth students for coffee, pastries and lunch items.

KAF director John Tunnicliff could not be reached for comment by press time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.