Editors' Note

by Kylee Sibilia and Novi Zhukovsky |

Law and Order. Beyond being the title of a popular TV series — we know the familiar “dun dun” just played in your head — the concept is present in many facets of our daily lives. However, it is also subjective; each society has its own set of rules and regulations on par with its norms and expectations. We often believe that laws reflect what’s right and wrong — but with the variable constructions of what is good or bad, it may not be so black and white. In some countries, corporal punishment is a practical parenting method; in others, it is child abuse and illegal. In some parts of the world, marijuana can be bought and sold legally; in others, its possession can be punishable by death. In this week’s edition of the Mirror, we look at issues related to law and order. We investigate the opioid crisis in New Hampshire; we hear from the director of the Global Health Initiative Program at Dartmouth about the implications of coronovirus; and we ask our writers about their views on matters related to the law.

Despite the differences in what societies deem lawful or illegal, all societies seem to share the belief that institutional regulations and prohibitions are necessary. As Aristotle so pointedly said, “Different men seek after happiness in different ways and by different means, and so make for themselves different modes of life and forms of government.”