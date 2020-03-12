Dartmouth moves to online classes for first half of spring term

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Dartmouth will hold all classes online through at least May 1. by Jason Romero / The Dartmouth

Dartmouth will be holding all classes in a remote format through May 1 due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, College President Phil Hanlon and provost Joseph Helble announced in an email to campus Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes after all other Ivy League schools, as well as other colleges and universities around the country, have likewise moved to online instruction to prevent the further spread of the virus. Dartmouth was the last Ivy League school to make the decision to move to a remote format.

Hanlon and Helble wrote that the College hopes to make a final assessment by April 20 about the ability to hold classes on campus starting May 4. In the meantime, the College is attempting to identify courses that could be taught during the summer for first-year students and juniors.

During the five weeks, the Dartmouth campus will remain open and all faculty and staff will be paid as usual. Graduate students will not be required to leave campus, with classes being taught remotely while clinical rotations and lab-based research continues in person.

Undergraduate students are being asked not to return to campus for the time being, with a small set of exceptions for some students due to medical, visa status or other reasons. Furthermore, undergraduate students are advised to prepare for the possibility that they will be away from campus for all of spring term.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.