Q&A with ‘Sight’ actor Terry Chen and memoirist Ming Wang

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Last year, The Dartmouth published a list of Asian American television shows and movies to watch. This year, The Dartmouth had the opportunity to speak to two people who were involved in the production of an upcoming Asian American film, “Sight” — based on the memoir “From Darkness to Sight: A Journey from Hardship to Healing” by Chinese American doctor Ming Wang. Out on May 24, the movie follows the real story of Wang on his journey to becoming a renowned eye surgeon — a journey that took him from China during the Cultural Revolution to Tennessee, where he created the Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration. The Foundation helps provide patients with sight restoration surgeries free of charge.

The Dartmouth sat down with Wang and Terry Chen, the actor who plays Wang, to discuss the filmmaking process and the impact they hope to make with the film.

Recently, more and more Asian American actors and films have come into the spotlight. This film, through Wang’s story, highlights the Asian immigrant experience in the United States. Mr. Chen, what was it like to portray a real person? What inspiration did you draw from conversations with Dr. Wang?

TC: The story’s about an incredible life that began in China and has so far brought Dr. Ming Wang over to North America, to Nashville, Tennessee, where he set up this incredible foundation for sight restoration. Just learning about Wang and his life — his struggles and the obstacles that he’s gone through to get to the point where he’s at now — has been incredibly inspiring. I’m so proud, honored and privileged to bring his story to light and to be supported by an incredible studio that’s bringing it to mass audiences in 2,000 theaters across the United States.

One of the major themes of the film is having faith when faced with challenges. Dr. Wang, what role has faith played in your life, and how did you want to portray faith in the film?

MW: Faith has a significant impact on my life. It’s helped me develop a sense of purpose. I have always been interested in studying science and technology. I got two doctoral degrees, a Ph.D in physics and a second doctoral degree in medicine. I felt it was God’s calling for me to use my long, hard-earned medical skills to help those who need the most help, which are blind orphaned children. Science is necessary and important — it’s a must. But faith helped me develop a higher purpose, which is what we use our scientific skills for. Sometimes we do research, we develop technology, but we forget that unless we can actually bring the technology to those who need it the most, it’s not going to do any good.

The Cultural Revolution resulted in trauma for different people in distinct ways, and this film touches on that. What went into the decision to portray the Cultural Revolution, and what was it like to act — or see — the Revolution on the big screen?

TC: My parents immigrated here from Taiwan back in 1973. The Cultural Revolution was part of the context of where Wang grew up and came from, but there was no political message that we were trying to convey in portraying that portion. And unfortunately, I was not a part of those scenes because that was a young Wang at that point. Ben Wang and Jayden Zhang, the younger actors who portray Wang in his early years, were the ones in those scenes, so I was a bit removed. But the controversial topic is one that is a part of our film because it was of course a part of Wang’s life. I believe it really shaped his path, his determination and his resolve in becoming who he is. Pressure makes diamonds, right? Wang has definitely shone a light on certain aspects of his childhood, but his success in helping millions of people across the world through his foundation in Nashville is what we really want to convey in this message of hope, transformation and inspiration.

MW: Yes, the Cultural Revolution was part of modern China’s history, and it is a fact. But through this film, our focus is not on political commentary or any particular stance one way or the other. It’s to let people know about it through the lens of an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old who experienced the trauma of the Cultural Revolution, and to really bring out one point: We’re so blessed to live in the United States today. We have freedom. And we need to appreciate this so much more as fellow Americans today by being more willing to work together.

What do you think the main takeaways from this film will be, for both Asian American and non-Asian American audiences?

TC: I hope this film will inspire marginalized demographics and ethnic minorities all across the board to tell their own stories. I also hope that this film, about the true story of this incredible man’s journey, can move the needle just in whatever small way and continue the conversation of diversity and representation.

MW: Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders — this group of folks have well-defined attributes, which are being hard workers and having good work ethics, but we’re too quiet. And through ‘Sight,’ we want to inspire, encourage and motivate AAPI folks to recognize that they’re living in an open society here in the West. Just doing what you say you’re going to do is not enough. If you don’t communicate, if you don’t participate, if you don’t tell America what we have accomplished, we’re not going to get the respect that we deserve. So change yourself. Not only do what we say, but also say what we do. Tell our stories.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.