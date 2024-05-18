Graduate student reported missing

Kexin Cai GR, a graduate student in the psychological and brain sciences department, was reported missing to the Lebanon Police Department on May 17, Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás wrote in an email statement to The Dartmouth. Cai was last seen on the afternoon of May 15.

Safety and Security and the Lebanon Police Department are currently “seeking assistance in locating” Cai, according to a campus-wide DartAlert sent Saturday morning.

According to the department website, Cai is a member of the Mutual Understanding Lab and is “interested in emergent dynamics between interacting brains during real-time reciprocal social communication.”

The Lebanon Police Department was not available for comment by time of publication.