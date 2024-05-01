Campus encampments live updates: Students plan anti-war encampments for this evening

At approximately 6:30 p.m. tonight, a group of Dartmouth students are planning to set up anti-war encampments in solidarity with protests at universities across the region, NBC News reported.

The demonstration is set to be the first large-scale encampment protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza on a New Hampshire college campus, according to NBC News. In recent days, local law enforcement has arrested hundreds of student protestors at pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses across the country.

This afternoon, Provost David Kotz sent an email to campus addressing “plans for protests and encampments” at Dartmouth this evening. Kotz wrote that institutional policies, including the Use of the Green Policy and Overnight Use of Campus Grounds and Facilities Policy, “specifically prohibit the use of tents and encampments on the Green and other areas of campus.”

“Students, employees and organizations in violation of Dartmouth policies or local laws will be immediately subject to Dartmouth’s disciplinary processes, which could include separation and expulsion,” Kotz wrote. “Students and employees violating local laws may also be subject to law enforcement action based on Hanover ordinances.”

Kotz also wrote that Dartmouth remains committed to dialogue and is “willing to engage in conversation on difficult topics.” He wrote that College policies “are designed to ensure that all of us feel comfortable, safe and able to do our best work.”

“Dartmouth prizes and defends the right of freedom of expression and dissent, and engaging in nonviolent resistance has a long, proud history at our institution,” Kotz wrote. “… At the same time, Dartmouth’s policy explicitly states that we ‘may place limitations on the time, place and manner of any speaker event, protest or demonstration’ if it interferes with core educational or administrative functions of the institution.”

Kotz added that the College intends to maintain in-person classes, access to spaces on campus and spring events, noting that encampments at other institutions “​​have turned hateful and violent and classes and graduations have been canceled.”

Columbia University canceled in-person classes on Monday, while, this morning, the University of California, Los Angeles, suspended instruction entirely. On April 25, the University of Southern California canceled its main commencement ceremony, citing “new safety measures in place this year,” the Los Angeles Times reported. On April 24, 93 USC students and off-campus activists were arrested at a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Since Oct. 7, Dartmouth students have protested the war and called for College divestment from Israel — including at an April 25 rally on the Green in solidarity with protestors at other universities and a hunger strike in February protesting the College’s approach to the war, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

In October, Hanover Police arrested two students who had set up an encampment on the front lawn of Parkhurst Hall in support of the Dartmouth New Deal — a policy proposal by Sunrise Dartmouth, a student climate activist organization, which calls for divestment from “all organizations that are complicit in apartheid and its apparatuses,” according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

At 5 p.m., Graduate Organized Laborers of Dartmouth-United Electrical Workers, the College’s graduate student workers’ union, will also hold a “Labor for Liberation” rally.

The protest aims to support the “liberation struggles of Palestinians and workers around the world,” according to a social media post by Upper Valley For Palestine, one of the protest’s organizers. GOLD-UE began a strike to negotiate for higher pay and better benefits earlier today.

In a prepared statement, student worker and member of the New Deal Coalition Roan Wade ’25 — one of the two protestors who was arrested in October — emphasized the connection between the labor movement and the struggle for Palestinian freedom.

“Israel is robbing Palestinians of their basic human rights — not only has the apartheid government deprived them of essential resources like food, water and shelter, but they’ve also made it impossible for Gazans to safely access much-needed medical care and humanitarian aid, bringing daily life in the Gaza strip to a halt,” Wade wrote. “I don’t want to see the money that comes out of my paycheck — whether through taxes or tuition payments — go towards the war machine that fuels this injustice.”

Watch here for live updates from The Dartmouth.