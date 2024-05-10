Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 8

Friday, May 10

At 6 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host Ali T, the 2023 Seven Daisies “Best Pop Artist,” according to Sawtooth’s website. The performance will feature both original songs and covers and is free with dinner.

Still North Books & Bar will host Eric Cline and Glynnis Fawkes for a reading of their book “1177 B.C.: A Graphic History of the Year Civilization Collapsed” at 7 p.m. The graphic novel follows two friends after the collapse of the ancient Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean civilizations, according to the Still North website.

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will present the animated film “They Shot the Piano Player” as part of its “Movies on the Map” series. Directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, the film is a retelling of the real-life 1976 disappearance of Brazilian pianist Francisco Tenorio Jr Tickets begin at $8 and are available for purchase on the Hop website or at the box office.

Undergraduate pianists will compete in the annual Gerald A. Tracy Memorial Piano Competition at 7 p.m. in Sudikoff 045. Contestants must be students who are eligible for financial aid who “[show] potential for a professional career as a concert pianist,” according to the music department website. The competition will be judged by New England Conservatory Pianist Marc Ryser and professors Evan Hirsch and Stephanie Rogers, and the winner will receive the annual Gerald Tracy Memorial Scholarship.

Saturday, May 11

At 1 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will host another installment of the Met Opera in HD series with a screening of “Madama Butterfly.” The tragedy follows the romance between a young geisha and an American naval officer. Tickets are $10 for students and $22 for general admission and are available for purchase on the Hop website or at the box office.

The Hood Museum of Art will host the Hood Highlights tour, a tour of its galleries from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests should arrive at the Russo Atrium five minutes prior to the start time. No registration is required.

The Hopkins Center will screen director Rose Glass’s new film “Love Lies Bleeding” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The romantic thriller follows a gym manager who falls for a wandering bodybuilder, which kicks off a chain reaction of events involving substance abuse, murder and blackmail. Tickets start at $8 and are available for purchase on the Hop’s website or at the box office.

At 8 p.m., the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble will perform in Rollins Chapel, joined by three guest conductors: elementary school music teacher Julia D’Antico, assistant director of the Banda de Música del Gobierno del Estado de Nuevo León Alma Huerta Esquival and Colonel Michael Colburn, who is a former director of the United States Marine Band. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on the Hop’s website or at the box office.

From 8 to 11 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host New Hampshire-based band Andrew North and the Rangers, which won Press Room’s “battle of the dad bands” in November. The band’s music is characterized by its “genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor” and mixes rock, jazz, jam and classical influences. Tickets start at $5 and are available for purchase on Sawtooth’s website.

Sunday, May 12

The Hopkins Center will host Dartflix — “A film festival created by students, for students,” according to the Hop’s website — from 4 to 6 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. Dartmouth students, as well as Upper Valley middle and high schoolers, will present their work as part of the Dartflix programming. This event is free and open to the public.

Monday, May 13

The art history department will host the Riley Family Class of 2013 Art History Lecture, “Leonardo: The Artisan’s Absent Body,” delivered by Johns Hopkins University art history professor Stephen Campbell, who specializes in Renaissance and Italian art. The lecture begins at 5 p.m. in Dartmouth Hall 105, and it is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 14

At 12:30 p.m. in Baker-Berry Library’s East Reading Room, University of Toronto Dean of the Faculty of Music Ellie Hisama will give the music department’s 2024 Leonard J. Reade Distinguished Lecture on Music and Racial Justice. Hisama will draw from her upcoming book about American composer Julius Eastman to argue for a centering of BIPOC voices in art. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, May 15

From 5 to 8 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the film and media studies department will screen the culminating experience projects of its seniors. The reception will be held at 5 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6.

The Hopkins Center will host another installment of its Arts Integration Initiative, “Networking Happy Hour” at 5 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen. People interested in integrating the arts with other fields are invited to meet with each other and learn more about interdisciplinary applications of art at Dartmouth.. This event is open to the public, but an RSVP on the Hop’s website is required for participants who want to share their work and receive a free drink.

Thursday, May 16

At 4:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art, Rhode Island School of Design professor Jung Joon Lee will discuss her book “Shooting for Change: Korean Photography after the War.” Lee will discuss how militarism affects the production of photography through an examination of U.S. military camps in South Korea, according to the Hood’s website. The event is free and open to the public.

At 6 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art and Spare Rib will host an open-mic night centered on the exhibition “Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth.” Participants who are interested in reading poetry or delivering spoken-word performances are invited to sign up on the Hood’s website.

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will offer a free screening of the film “Havana Divas,” followed by a discussion with director S. Louisa Wei and department of Asian societies, cultures and languages professor Miya Xie. Wei documents the lives of two Cantonese opera singers in Havana before, during and after the Cuban Revolution led by Fidel Castro. The film is a part of the Hop’s “Movies on the Map” series. This event is free and unticketed.

The Dartmouth College Gospel Choir will perform its spring concert at 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on the Hop’s website or at the box office.