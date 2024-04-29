The Look Ahead: Week 6

Monday, April 29

The women’s sailing team will race at the College Sailing 2024 Nationals in Cambridge, hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. The sailing open team finished sixth out of 16 at the Open Team Race Nationals on April 27.

Wednesday, May 1

Baseball hosts Merrimack College at home at 3 p.m. The team has lost five straight games, losing to Princeton University in all three games on April 27 and 28. The Big Green will look to Kolton Freeman ’23, who homered in the series against Princeton, to lead the team to victory against Merrimack.

Friday, May 3

Baseball will compete at the University of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. for the last Ivy League series in hopes to qualify for the Ivy League Tournament on May 17-20.

Women’s rugby will compete in the CRAA Collegiate 7s Championship in Houston. The team fell to Harvard in the Ivy 7s Tournament 29-10 in the Varsity Cup Final on April 20 in Cambridge.

Saturday, May 4

Women’s rugby will continue competing in the CRAA Collegiate championship on day two of the tournament.

Men’s and women’s track will compete in the Ivy League Heptagonal Outdoor Championship, also known as HEPS, in Princeton. The team competed in the University of New Hampshire Pre-Conference Invitational from April 26-27 and saw three first-place finishes from Joy Enaohwo ’25 in the 100m and 200m and Colton McMaster ’26 in the discus throw.

Baseball will play Penn in a double header at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m., softball will host Columbia University at home for a double header to finish their Ivy League play. The team is currently 15-15, 11-7 with a six-game winning streak and is fighting for the final spot in the Ivy League Tournament on May 10-12.

Sunday, May 5

Women’s rowing will compete in Eastern Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts. The team will seek to continue the momentum from winning all ten races against Fordham University, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst on April 20 in their senior day race .

Women’s and men’s track continues with the second day of HEPS.

Softball will play its third game of the weekend against Columbia at 2:30 p.m.