Hanover Selectboard votes to abstain from endorsing petition for ‘immediate and permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza

On April 15, the Hanover Selectboard voted three to one to abstain from endorsing petition warrant article 24, which called on the United States government to support an “immediate and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank.

Petitioned by 116 Hanover residents and Dartmouth students, the article defines a ceasefire as the U.S. government “immediately end[ing] U.S. arms shipments and military aid to the Israeli government” and “[ensuring] the safe delivery of food and medical supplies to Gaza.”

The resolution was brought forward by Upper Valley for Palestine, a coalition of organizations including the Dartmouth Palestine Solidarity Coalition, the VT/NH chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, Sunrise Dartmouth and the Upper Valley Democratic Socialists of America. UVP spearheaded a similar ceasefire resolution in Lebanon last month, which passed the City Council with a four to zero vote, according to the New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Hanover Selectboard is composed of five elected Hanover residents, one of whom was absent during the vote. Despite its decision to abstain, the article could still pass based on the results of a town-wide vote at the town meeting on May 14.

If the article passes during the town meeting, the record of the vote will be transmitted by written notice from town officials to Rep. Ann Kuster ’78, D-N.H., Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. and President Joe Biden. Dartmouth Student Government town affairs liaison Nicolás Macri said the vote in Hanover is important because the result represents the opinion of part of the country.

“Hanover as a town can not dictate what the federal government does,” he said. “But in a democracy, one would hope that elected officials at the federal level would listen to the voices of people at lower levels of government, including towns.”

During the April 15 meeting, residents were given the opportunity to express their opinions about the resolution to the Selectboard. In an interview, Hanover resident and College lecturer Ellen Rockmore expressed surprise that the resolution had been proposed.

“Once you open the door to putting warrants on the ballot that have nothing to do with the governance of the town of Hanover, then you could have infinite warrants on the ballot,” Rockmore said. “The net result would be a reduction in democratic participation in Hanover if everybody just started putting their policy wish list on the Hanover ballot.”

Selectboard member Nancy Carter, who was present at the meeting, said she voted to abstain from the resolution because she felt the article was outside the Board’s jurisdiction. She explained that she thinks the Selectboard’s jurisdiction should be restricted to “things like plows, the hiring of town employees, sweeping our streets and painting our crosswalks.”

In a written statement to The Dartmouth, Selectboard member Carey Callaghan expressed concern that the resolution might make some community members feel unsafe.

“This is a highly divisive issue that will split us apart instead of bringing us together,” she said. “If the intention of this warrant article is to bring healing and create safe spaces, its impact is the exact opposite.”

Roan Wade ’25, a leader in UVP and the Dartmouth Palestine Solidarity Coalition, said she was disturbed by the argument made by some Hanover residents in the meeting that Dartmouth students should not be involved in the decision-making process of the resolution. Wade said she will attend the town meeting in May with UVP to express support for the resolution.

“Given the severity of this moment that we’re in, we need to use every avenue possible to let the Biden administration know that we are not okay with continued U.S. support for the bombing of homes, children and civilians in Gaza,” Wade said. “I think given how severe the crisis is, we need to exercise every opportunity and option available to us.”

On May 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., town members and Dartmouth students who are registered to vote in Hanover will have the opportunity to vote on article 24 at the Hanover High School gymnasium.