Sphinx building vandalized

Graffiti was discovered on the Sphinx building — known colloquially as “the Tomb,” according to past reporting by The Dartmouth — today. The all-male group, located on East Wheelock Street, is Dartmouth’s oldest senior society. The Dartmouth has not yet confirmed the perpetrators nor the date of the incident.

The graffiti ranges in messaging. Examples include “All Lives Matter,” “Free Epstein,” “Free P. Diddy,” “Israel,” “Trump Pussy,” “Island Pipe Line” and “Honk Honk” next to an image of breasts. Vandalization included other lewd images, such as several penis drawings.

The College does not have a comment at this time.

This story will be updated as The Dartmouth obtains new information.