Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 6

Friday, April 26

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will host a screening of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, “Mami Wata” by director C. J. “Fiery” Obasi. The fantasy thriller — which explores mysticism and matriarchy in a modern context — chronicles the public unrest that unfolds following a child’s death in a West African village. The program is part of the Hop’s “Movies on the Map” series spotlighting “cultures and natural wonders from every continent,” according to the Hop’s website. The Soyeya African Dance Troupe will perform prior to the screening. Tickets start at $8 and are available for purchase on the Hop website or at the box office.

At 8 p.m. in One Wheelock, join Spilled Ink Poetry Club for its termly open mic night featuring prose and poetry readings, instrumental performances and singing. Catering from Ramunto’s Brick & Brew pizza will be provided.

At 9 p.m., the Burlington, Vt.-based psychedelic rock band “Moondogs” will perform at Sawtooth Kitchen. Featuring Will Sturcke on lead vocals and guitar, David Battit on bass and Jimmy Martucci on drums, the trio incorporates sounds from funk, jam, alternative and progressive rock coupled with creative lyrics and dynamic performances. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, April 27

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Still North Books & Bar will host a celebration of Indie Bookstore Day, a one-day national party. There will be a “Bookstore Crawl,” which invites participants to visit Still North, Left Bank Books, the Norwich Bookstore, Yankee Bookshop and Cover to Cover Books and offers chances to win prizes at each stop. Still North visitors can enjoy a curated selection of books, drink specials, exclusive merchandise, a sale cart with discounted books, two raffles — with prizes including a Still North hat and “tote of treats” — and activities such as coloring and poetry prompts. The celebrations are free and open to the public.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., join the Hood Museum of Art for “Community Day.” The event will spotlight the museum’s “Gilded” exhibition and highlight the ways in which modern artists reimagine traditional art mediums and accentuate the mundane with gold. In addition to a free raffle and craft table with upcycled materials, there will be a gently used craft supply giveaway from the organization rePlay Arts, according to the Hood’s website. This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

At 3 p.m., in collaboration with South House, the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Committee will host a special performance by Gund Kwok — the United States’s first all-female lion and dragon dance troupe. Lion and dragon dance are traditional Chinese styles of dance involving lion costumes and dragon bodies that are performed at celebratory events and namely, the Lunar New Year. The performance will be followed by a brief presentation, Q&A session and costume try-on at The Onion. The event is free and Tuk Tuk Thai snacks will be provided as well.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., stop by Sawtooth Kitchen for dinner accompanied by a free performance from the Canadian folk duo Moonfruits. Led by Ottawa-based artists Alex Millaire and Kaitlin Milroy, the partners appeal to a common humanity through their original contemporary folk sound and integration of French and English lyrics. The performance is free with the purchase of dinner, and no tickets are required.

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will present a free advanced screening of the film “The Fall Guy,” to be released on May 3. Loosely inspired by the eponymous 1980s television series, this entertainment-world action comedy from David Leitch stars Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stuntman who finds himself wrapped up in the disappearance of a famous movie star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The screening is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

At 8 p.m., in collaboration with the theater department, Dartmouth’s Can’t Sell Culture Comedy Collective will present the culminating showcase of its WiRED 24-hour Playwriting Experience at the Theater on Currier. Stop by for a chance to witness the end product of a theater experience whose inception — including casting, directing and writing — took place in the span of 24 hours, according to the group’s email.

At 9:30 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host an all-vinyl dance party — billed as a “veritable smorgasbord of unaddressed phobias” — with DJ Suavé Sweatstain, according to Sawtooth’s website. This event requires a $5 cover fee.

Sunday, April 28

At 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will screen the film version of James Graham’s 2023 live sports play “Dear England.” The play enjoyed a sold-out West End run from October 9, 2023 to January 13, 2024 and chronicles the whirlwind journey of player-turned-manager Gareth Southgate as he attempts to revitalize a losing English national football team. Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase on the Hop’s website or at the box office.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuck’s Rock Dojo, an esteemed interdisciplinary music school in the Upper Valley, will present a special concert at Sawtooth Kitchen. Opening with a mini showcase of individual performers, the event will also feature performances from six rising bands. This performance is free and open to the public.

Monday, April 29

At 7 p.m., in collaboration with the Native American and Indigenous studies department, Still North will host a reading by acclaimed Inupiaq writer and poet Joan Naviyuk Kane. Holding a BA and MFA from Harvard University and Columbia University, respectively, Naviyuk Kane’s four poetry collections and four poetry and prose chapbooks, publications of up to about 40 pages, have received numerous honors — including the Association of Writers & Writing Program’s Donald Hall Prize and a Whiting Award. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, April 30

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will present a special free screening of “Identity and Becoming: Queer Vietnamese Short Films” curated by the Dartmouth Asian American Studies Collective. Examining “queerness, transness and transnationality with a softened gaze,” the program is part of the Hop’s annual “Dartmouth Pride” celebration organized with the Office of Pluralism and Leadership, according to the Hop’s website. The screening is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required.

Wednesday, May 1

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Still North will host a reading by award-winning author and Dartmouth creative writing professor Jeff Sharlet. Accompanied by a conversation with Kathryn Joyce, who collaborated with Sharlet on The Revealer and the cover story for In These Times, “Losing the Plot,” the event will celebrate the paperback release of Sharlet’s books “The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War” and “This Brilliant Darkness.” The event is free and open to the public.

At 7:30 p.m., the Hopkins Center will host a performance by the New York City-based Isidore String Quartet at the Church of Christ. Their program, “Awakenings,” meditates on the strangeness and wonder of the human experience and features works by Bach, Beethoven and Childs. Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase on the Hop’s website or at the box office.

Thursday, May 2

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Hood atrium will host a “Board Games” drop-in program. Open to all ages, participants are invited to use new tools and mediums in this self-guided art project geared towards creating a board game. Materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary. The event is free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m., parents and guardians of children ages four to five are invited to bring their little ones to a 45-minute “Storytime in the Galleries” event. At the event, they can view art together and engage in hands-on activities inspired by the “Gilded” exhibition. Register for free on the Hood’s website.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Dartmouth Vocal Performance Lab company will perform their program “Music From There to Here,” a night of “multi-lingual, genre-bending” music at Sawtooth Kitchen, according to Sawtooth’s website. The “dense, fast program” by the up-and-coming singers will span from opera to new pop and include songs in Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese, French, Hindi, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish. The event is free and open to the public.