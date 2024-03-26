Letter to the Editor: Questions about the Future of Varsity Sports

Re: Men’s basketball team votes to unionize

As the former “voice of Dartmouth basketball” who traveled with the team during our 1979-80 season, I have closely followed the coverage of the men’s basketball team’s efforts to unionize.

I have a question for the team that I do not believe has been asked: In the event the National Labor Relations Board and federal courts ultimately accept the team’s position, do you expect that the College will agree to pay the men’s basketball team, the women’s team and/or any of the other 31 varsity sports?

A Dartmouth friend raised a more pointed follow-up question: Does this spell the end of varsity sports at Dartmouth and many other schools?

I would be very interested to learn the team’s response to these questions.

I would also like to note that I was a member of the Dartmouth Rugby Football Club, which the College does not recognize as a varsity team. However, the team appears to be thriving and well-positioned for the future as a club sport, regardless of what happens with basketball and the other varsity sports.

Rob Daisley is a member of the class of 1980 and was a member of the Dartmouth Rugby Football Club.