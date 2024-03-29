Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 1

Friday, March 29

On Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, the Hopkins Center will host three performances of “When I Put on Your Glove” — “a puppetry, dance and spoken narrative piece about belonging, memory and intergenerational dialogue” created by Sandglass Theater co-director Shoshana Bass, the Sandglass website states. The show will run on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m, and tickets are $25.

Saturday, March 30

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will screen “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” a behind-the-scenes documentary about Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour. Tickets are $22 and available at the box office.

Tuesday, April 2

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Still North Books and Bar, Argentinian cartoonist Liniers and English and creative writing department chair Peter Orner will discuss Liniers’s new book “Macanudo: Optimism is for the Brave.” The event is sponsored by the English department and is free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 4

The Hood Museum of Art and Spare Rib are hosting an open-mic night in the Hood’s galleries, based around the Hood exhibition “Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include poetry readings, spoken-word performances and personal reflections about the exhibit. The event is open to the public.

At 5:30 p.m. in Dartmouth Hall 105, author Christina Sharpe will read from her book “Ordinary Notes” as part of the Black Life and Letters Lecture Series in honor of William W. Cook. The event is sponsored by the English Department and open to the public.