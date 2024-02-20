Stuart Wilkie, Parents and Grandparents Fund Office managing director, dies

On Feb. 14, Parents and Grandparents Fund managing director Stuart Wilkie died, according to a message from interim Chief Advancement Officer Ann Root Keith. The message appears on the “in memoriam” page on the Office of the President’s website.

The Dartmouth was unable to obtain Wilkie’s age when he died by the time of publication.

According to Root Keith’s message, Wilkie was known for his “expert organizational skills, talent for building relationships across departments and divisions and ability to navigate high-pressure situations.”

Wilkie began his role as managing director in October 2022 when he joined the Family Giving and Engagement team. Before working at Dartmouth, Stuart worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he managed the surgical supply needs of the main operating rooms, according to Root Keith’s message.

During his life, Wilkie also worked in project management and statistical reporting for Southern New England Telecom and executive search focusing on financial services, health care and industrial and international markets, according to Root Keith’s message. In addition, he ran his own interior design consulting company.

A graduate of Yale University with a degree in psychology, Wilkie was well-versed in alumni engagement, having served as a reunion co-chair for his own class. Wilkie lived in Cornish Flat, N.H. with his partner, Otis Irvine, and their two Irish water spaniels, Lilly and Uli, according to Root Keith’s message.

The Dartmouth flag was lowered yesterday and will remain lowered today, Feb. 20, in memory of Wilkie.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.