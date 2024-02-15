State representative Sharon Nordgren dies at age 80

State representative Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover, died over the weekend at age 80, according to the Valley News. Nordgren had been serving her 18th consecutive term as a representative at the time of her death. She was first elected to the position in 1988.

According to an obituary published on Feb. 12, Nordgren was known for her “tireless advocacy on behalf of those she served” and the “warmth and kindness she extended to all who crossed her path.”

“Representative Nordgren’s contributions to her community and the state as a whole were profound,” the obituary stated. “Throughout her career, she exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, compassion and integrity, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and constituents alike.”

According to the Valley News, Nordgren advocated for more funding for schools, affordable healthcare and stricter gun control. In 2021, Nordgren opposed a statewide bill that introduced restrictions on abortion access and the teaching of critical race theory in schools, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth. At the time of her death, she had been serving as a member of the State House Finance Committee.

Nordgren, who had previously served on the Hanover Select Board, was a “regular presence” in Hanover and around Dartmouth’s campus, according to the Valley News article.

New Hampshire statute imposes a March 15 deadline for special elections statewide. According to the Boston Globe, it is too late to schedule a special election to fill the vacancy left by Nordgren, and her seat will remain vacant until the general election in November.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published shortly. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.