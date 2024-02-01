The Look Ahead: Week 6

Friday, Feb. 2

Women’s and men’s track will compete at the Crimson Elite in Cambridge, Mass. hosted by Harvard University. Last week, the women’s team competed in the Riverhawk Invitational, where Madeleine Locher ’25 placed first, Emily Levonas ’24 took third, Natalie Shapiro ’24 finished fourth and Caroline Livingston ’25 placed eighth in the 3000m. The men’s team also showed a stellar performance in the field event with Colton McMaster ’26 and Ethan Hughes ’24 taking second in the weight throw and pole vault, respectively.

The men’s and women’s ski teams will compete in the Harvard Carnival in East Burke/ Craftsbury Vt. this Friday and Saturday. Last weekend’s Vermont Carnival at the University of Vermont was postponed after Friday’s slalom the giant slalom on Saturday were affected due to fog and surface conditions. The Big Green were granted the win because they led by more than 100 points over Middlebury College.

Men’s tennis will play Purdue University at Boss Tennis Center in Hanover at 3 p.m. Last Sunday, the Big Green beat Boston University 4-0. Hikaru Takeda ’25 and Yujiro Onuma ’27 will both continue into the match 3-0 in singles.

Women’s tennis will play Boston College at Boss Tennis Center in Hanover at 6:30 p.m. Last weekend, Dartmouth defeated Boston University 5-2, with Peyton Capuano ’27 and Michela Moore ’27 winning doubles with no tiebreaker required.

Women’s basketball will play Cornell University in Ithaca, New York at Newman Arena at 6 p.m. The women look to avenge their short loss, 31-35, against Brown University last weekend.

Alternatively, men’s basketball are looking to continue their winning streak over Cornell at 7 p.m. in Leede Arena in Hanover. Dartmouth beat the Bears 75-71 with Brandon Mitchell-Day ’26 scoring 22 points, a career-high.

Men’s hockey will play away at Princeton in Princeton, N.J., at Hobey Baker Rink at 7 p.m. They are coming off of a win against No. 13 Cornell in overtime after falling short in overtime against Cornell.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Men’s swim will compete at Columbia University in New York, N.Y. at 11 a.m. On Jan. 20, Dartmouth swim and dive completed their home meet of the season — the Tate Ramsden Invitational — where the 200 medley relay took first (Colton Rasmussen ’26, Alexander Ye ’25, Adam Ladman ’26 and William McClelland) against the University of Massachusetts with a time of 1:32.10. Seniors on the team were also honored.

Women’s lacrosse will start off their season with a scrimmage at Boston University at Nickerson Field in Boston, Mass. at 12 p.m. Dartmouth recently named their captains for the season: Isabella Godsick ’24 and fifth-years Katie Elders ’23 and Lucy Murray ’23.

Women’s and men’s squash will each battle Columbia at home starting at noon. The Lions are currently ranked #12 and #7 for the men’s and women’s teams, respectively. The Big Green is coming off tough 0-9 losses to No. 2 University of Pennsylvania and No. 3 Princeton.

Women’s ice hockey will play Harvard in Cambridge, Mass. at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center at 3 p.m. Last week, Dartmouth suffered a loss to Colgate University 5-0. The Big Green currently stands 5-17-2, 2-13-2.

Women’s and men’s track and field will continue their weekend by competing at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite in Boston, Mass. at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.

Men’s hockey will take on #7 Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. at the M&T Bank Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball will play at Columbia in Levien Gymnasium starting at 5 p.m.

Men’s basketball will also battle the Lions in Hanover starting at 6 p.m.

Men’s tennis will play St. John's University in Hanover at 11 a.m.

Ski team will continue the second day of the Harvard Carnival.

Sunday Feb. 4

The Ski NCAA Qualifier match will be held at Burke Mountain Resort in East Burke Vt.

Women’s tennis will face off against Michigan State in Hanover at 10 a.m.

The women’s and men’s squash teams will take on the No. 8 and No. 6 squash teams respectively.

Wednesday Feb. 7

Women’s squash and men’s squash will take on Middlebury College starting at 3 p.m. in Hanover, N.H.

Thursday Feb. 8

The Ski NCAA qualifier (Giant Slalom) will continue at the Lyme Center in Hanover starting at 9 a.m.