Letter to the Editor: Bravo, President Beilock

Re: College to reinstate standardized test requirement for Class of 2029

In my time as an Opinion columnist for The Dartmouth, I have not always seen eye-to-eye with the administration. My past critiques of the administration have resulted from a love for Dartmouth and a common desire to make it the best College on the Hill that it can be. However, today I write to congratulate President Sian Leah Beilock’s administration for wisely reinstating standardized testing scores as an admissions requirement beginning with the Class of 2029.

This move has been a long time coming. In July 2022, I wrote about the need to revert back from a test-optional admissions policy, as the pandemic’s restrictions on testing accessibility had waned by that point. The evidence is undeniable: test scores remain an effective predictor of a student’s future success at college. I am heartened to see further well-founded research conducted by Dartmouth professors that supports this.

Even when faced with evidence that contradicts your views, it is not always easy to change one’s mind publicly. I applaud President Beilock and Vice President and Dean of Admissions Lee Coffin for ensuring that future Dartmouth classes will be academically prepared for their time here.

