The Look Ahead: Week 3

Friday, Jan. 12

Women’s hockey will play at Thompson Arena at 6 p.m. against Princeton University. The team faced a close 2-3 loss against Franklin Pierce University and will be looking to regain some footing during the matchup.

Men’s hockey will travel to New Haven to face off against Yale University at 7 p.m. The Big Green are coming off last Saturday’s 4-3 win against the University of Vermont.

Nordic Skiing will open their season at the Craftsbury Nordic Center in Craftsbury, Vt. for the Vermont Carnival. The team took fifth place in the 2023 NCAA Championships and will continue competition into the weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 13

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete in Hanover against both the University of Pennsylvania and Yale. The competitions are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Karl Michael and Spauling Pools.

Women’s basketball will take on Penn this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Leede Arena. The team recently defeated Vermont State University, Lyndon 77-35 and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Men’s and women’s squash will compete against the University of Massachusetts, Amherst at 2 p.m. The women’s squash team is coming off a 9-0 win against Bowdoin from this past Tuesday.

Nordic skiing continues competition in Craftsbury, Vt. for the Vermont Carnival.

Women’s hockey faces off against Quinnipiac University at Thompson Arena at 4 p.m. for their second game of the weekend.

Men’s hockey plays at Brown University in Providence, R.I. for a 7 p.m. game, marking their second contest of the weekend.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Men’s and women’s squash will compete at Hanover’s Berry Squash courts against Tufts University, marking their second contest of the weekend.

Monday, Jan. 15

Men’s basketball will travel to Princeton to face off against the Tigers at Jadwin Gymnasium. The game will begin at 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball will also face off against Princeton at Leede Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.