The Look Ahead: Week 2

As students return for winter term, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey will play at home this weekend.

by Lauren Groulx |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Saturday, Jan. 6

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving will resume competition at home as they host Bates College at Karl Michael Pool in Alumni Gymnasium. This will be the Big Green’s first meet since Dec. 2 at the Miami Invitational, where the men finished second and the women placed third.

Men’s and women’s track and field will host over a thousand high school and collegiate athletes from across New England as the 53rd Dartmouth Relays kicks off at Leverone Field House. Dartmouth last competed on Dec. 9 at home in the Dartmouth December Invite, where the men finished third and the women secured first place.

Women’s basketball will open Ivy League play when they host Brown University at Leede Arena with tip-off set for 1 p.m. During the week of Dec. 24, Nina Minicozzi ’27 was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week. Minicozzi put 16 points on the board for The Big Green and aided with four rebounds and four assists, though Dartmouth ultimately lost 55-57 to Lafayette College. Minicozzi is the first Dartmouth women’s basketball player to receive the Ivy League Rookie of the Week award since the 2018-19 season.

Men’s basketball will travel to The Palestra in Philadelphia. to open Ivy League play against the University of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. With a record of 6-8 in conference play and a 10-18 overall, the Big Green finished sixth in the Ivy League last season.

Men’s hockey will face off against the University of Vermont when the puck drops at 6 p.m. in Thompson Arena. The Big Green are looking to avenge their 1-5 loss to No. 8 the University of Maine on Dec. 30 at the Ledyard Classic.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Women’s basketball will host Vermont State University, Lyndon at Leede Arena with tip-off set for 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

No. 10 women’s squash will host Bowdoin College at 3 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts. The team recently fell 8-1 to No. 9 University of Virginia at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. with Emily Schuster ’24 picking up a 3-2 win.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Dartmouth skiing, which placed fifth in the 2023 NCAA Championships, will open their season by traveling to the University of Vermont Carnival in Craftsbury, Vt. The Alpine team will hit the slopes at Stowe Mountain Resort, and Nordic events will be held at the Craftsbury Nordic Center. Eleven out of 12 Big Green skiers that qualified for last year’s NCAA Championships are returning to the team.