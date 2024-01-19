Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 4

Friday, Jan. 19

At 3 p.m., the Hopkin Center for the Arts will show the 1 hour and 30 minute documentary “32 Sounds,” directed by Sam Green. Shortlisted for Best Documentary for the 96th Academy Awards, the film explores how sound influences our lives, from how it affects our emotions to how it can drive political movements. Each audience member will receive a pair of headphones, as the documentary will feature a live narration from Green. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for the general public.

At 4:30 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host art history department faculty Mary Coffey and Chad Elias to discuss and present their new exhibition “Knowledge Transfer,” which “explores how contemporary art communicates cultural information through varied material practices,” according to the Hood website. Space is limited to attend.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host the Zajac Brothers to play a blend of covers and original songs. The band features brothers Matthew and Tyler, who draw their musical influences from a variety of genres, with their primary inspirations coming from 60s and 70s blues rock. Their set will include a mix of covers and original material. Tickets are $5 to attend.

Saturday, Jan. 20

At 10 a.m., Still North will host their Saturday Morning Storytime, where attendees will listen to a few picture books read aloud by a member of their staff. The event will take place in the lounge area of the bookstore.

At 1 p.m., the Hood Museum will have a Maker Drop-In event, a self-guided art making activity in the Russo Atrium that is open to the public and all ages. All materials are provided, and no prior experience is required.

The Hop will show “32 Sounds” at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

From 7 to 10 p.m., the band The Party Crashers will return to Sawtooth Kitchen to play “all-danceable hits from yesterday and today,” according to the Sawtooth website. The band specializes in customized setlists tailored to their audiences. Tickets are $10 to attend.

At 10:30 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will present a “night of comedy madness.” This late-night stand-up comedy show will be headlined by Brandon Barrera. The event is for attendees 21+ only, and tickets are $5 to attend.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the English department will host theater director Andrei Malaev-Babel as he performs stories from Isaac Babel, Russian writer and Malaev-Babel’s grandfather. The event will be held at Dartmouth Hall 105 and is free to the public.

At 8 p.m., the Hop’s pianist-in-residence Sally Pinkas will perform at the Rollins Chapel. The program will feature works made by composer couples, including Brazilian composers Jamary and Alda Oliveira along with German composers Clara and Robert Schumann. Tickets are $10 for students and $30 for the general public.

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host their weekly karaoke, with a focus on 80s music. The event is free.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a Coast Jazz Night, featuring the Fully Celebrated Orchestra and Coast CherryAhCole Combo. The Fully Celebrated Orchestra is a Boston band started in the late 1980s, with a new album being released in February. The CherryAhCole Combo is an “exploratory offshoot” of Dartmouth’s Coast Jazz Orchestra, featuring Charles Peoples III GR’24, Mac Waters GR’24, Albert Zhang GR’25, Daniel Lin ’23, Eli Hecht ’23, along with special guests. The group will “deconstruct” music by Bjork and Prince, according to the Sawtooth website. Admission is free.

“Constellations” will open at Northern Stage Theatre at 7:30 p.m., and it will run through Feb. 11. The play by Nick Payne is directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley. It follows the consequences of two people’s choices from meeting each other to falling in love and beyond, and it delves into how each decision affects one another in the vast universe of possibilities in our lives. Tickets are available online or through the box office.

Thursday, Jan. 25

At 7 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will have their Sawtooth Supper Club, with a performance by Jay Nash and Brooks Hubbard. Sawtooth describes the concert as “dinner and a show,” with every seat facing the stage. Admission is free with a reservation, and $10 for walk-ups.