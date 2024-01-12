Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 3

Friday, Jan. 12

From 4 to 4:45 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host a gallery talk with museum intern Molly Rouzie ’24 on her new exhibition. The exhibition, entitled “Apocalypse When: Reflections on Our Collective Psyche,” is a part of the museum’s “A Space for Dialogue'' program showcasing the Hood’s permanent collection works. Through artwork ranging from 20th-century prints to pioneering digital installations, the exhibition features different apocalyptic interpretations and examines the enduring fascination with the imagined end of times. The event is free and open to the public.

At 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen Ridley Scott’s 2023 film, “Napoleon,” recounting the epic rise and fall of the legendary emperor played by Joaquin Phoenix. Flush with high-octane battle scenes, the adaptation presents a glimpse into the man behind the inimitable name and the influence of his intense, tumultuous relationship with Joséphine de Beauharnais, his first wife. The film is part of the Dartmouth Film Society series “It’s Complicated,” which aims to highlight knotty relationships. The film will run for 2 hours and 38 minutes, and tickets are available on The Hop website for $8, with youth and student discounts available.

At 7:30 p.m., The Hop will present “Kristina Wong for Public Office” at the Theater on Currier. The 65-minute performance by award-winning actor, comedian, writer and elected representative Kristina Wong investigates the parallels and blurry lines between performance art and politics. Wong will delve into hard-hitting subjects by welding the aesthetics of campaign rallies, church revivals and solo theater shows. The performance will be followed by a conversation with Wong. The event is currently sold out; contact the Hop Box Office for ticket availability.

At 9 p.m., psych-rock band Moondogs from Burlington, Vermont will be performing at Sawtooth Kitchen. Featuring Will Sturcke on lead vocals and guitar, David Battit on bass and Jimmy Martucci on drums, the band fuses aspects of funk, alternative, jam and progressive rock with catchy hooks, creative songwriting and energetic performances. Tickets are available on the Sawtooth website for $5.

Saturday, Jan. 13

At 2 p.m., the Hood Museum will offer an hour-long in-person Highlights Tour introducing visitors to the best of the museum galleries. This event is open to the public.

At 3 p.m., The Hop will be screen “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at the Loew Auditorium. The concert film presents a riveting cinematic look into Swift’s record-breaking tour, which became a cultural phenomenon. With live footage from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from the last stop on the tour’s first leg, viewers can immerse themselves in Swift’s songs and watch the singer’s performing prowess up-close. The nine-part film spotlights every Swift “era,” corresponding to each of her albums. The film runs for 2 hours and 49 minutes and tickets are available on The Hop website for $19.89, with youth and student discounts available.

From 3 to 7 p.m., Still North Books & Bar will host an informal reception featuring drink specials and selected book pairings related to the award-winning show being presented by The Hop at Theater on Currier, “Kristina Wong for Public Office.” Beer and wine will be served at Happy Hour prices, and show attendees with a ticket or playbill can enjoy a $2 discount off non-alcoholic beverages. This event is open to the public.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will hold a DJ Dance Party with the dynamic duo SABR, featuring iconic dance tunes. The event is for those 21 and older only with a $5 cover fee.

At 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Hop will present another performance of “Kristina Wong for Public Office” at the Theater on Currier. The evening show will be followed by a conversation with Wong. The event is currently sold out; contact the Box Office for ticket availability.

Sunday, Jan. 14

At 7 p.m., The Hop will host a special Hop Film event at the Loew Auditorium featuring a screening of director Josh Berman ’00’s 2023 documentary “Full Circle.” The film narrates the extraordinary, emotional parallel stories of intrepid sit-skier Trevor Kennison and adventurer Barry Corbet ’58, who each experienced traumatic spinal cord injuries fifty years apart and lived through them with resilience. Featuring breathtaking athletic footage, the film champions adaptiveness while illuminating the experiences and life work of two pioneering men. The film will run for one hour and 45 minutes; tickets available at The Hop website for $12 with youth and student discounts available.

At 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., two more performances of “Kristina Wong for Public Office” presented by The Hop will be shown at the Theater on Currier.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

At 5 p.m., The Hop will hold a panel and reception event with five guests from the Osage Nation on their informative role in and views on the landmark 2023 film “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Irving Institute. The film portrays the Osage Reign of Terror, which inflicted mass exploitation and murder on the Osage in the 1920s. Following a reception with refreshments, the event will feature a panel conversation moderated by the Hood Museum’s Curator of Indigenous Art Jami Powell alongside an audience Q&A. The speakers will include Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Addie Roanhorse, TJ Redcorn, Marla Redcorn-Miller ’89 and Yancey Redcorn. The event is free, no tickets required.

From 7 to 9 p.m., join Still North Books & Bar for “An Evening with Liniers,” a celebration of Ricardo Liniers Siri’s “Macundo: Optimism is for the Brave.” Siri’s newspaper strips have recently been published in their second volume in English. The event will include a conversation with English and creative writing professor Peter Orner.

Thursday, Jan. 18

From 6 to 9 p.m., join Sawtooth Kitchen for dinner to witness musical performances by the duo Jim Yeager and Chris McCampbell as they run through their robust repertoire with a surprise cameo in store. This event is free.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Still North Books & Bar is hosting its quarterly Mic & Mingle with readings by local poets, essayists and authors, including featured reader Sebastian Merrill. Following an open mic from 7 to 8 p.m., snacks and mingling will take place until 9 p.m. Pre-registration is available on Still North’s website.