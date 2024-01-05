Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 2

Events in arts this week on campus include a screening of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” a reading with author Janice Obuschowski and a conversation with comedian Kristina Wong.

by John Renda |

Friday, Jan. 5

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen “Priscilla,” the newest film by acclaimed director Sofia Coppola, in the Loew Auditorium. Based on the life of Priscilla Presley, the film profiles her relationship with Elvis Presley, “[exposing] the unseen side of a great American myth in their long courtship and turbulent marriage,” according to the Hop. Tickets are available on the Hop website, with general admission tickets available at $8 per person.

At 8 p.m., the Bow Thayer Trio will play on the stage at Sawtooth Kitchen. Described as a unique blend of rock and reggae, the group has opened in the past for artists such as Fugazi and Pearl Jam. Tickets are available on Sawtooth’s website for $10 per person.

Saturday, Jan. 6

At 1 p.m., the Hop will screen a recording of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Nabucco” in the Loew Auditorium as part of their Met Opera in HD series. Tickets are available on the Hop website, with general admission tickets available at $22 per person.

The Hop will screen “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at 1 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium. Swift’s concert film, which swept the country by storm in 2023, takes the audience through her 17-year discography. Tickets are available on the Hop website, starting at $19.89 per person.

Sunday, Jan. 7

The Hop will screen Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 2023 feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at 1 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium. Set in early 20th-century Oklahoma, the film profiles economic encroachment on members of the Osage Nation. Tickets are available on the Hop website, with general admission tickets available at $8 per person.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

At 7 p.m., Still North Books & Bar will host author Janice Obuschowski as she reads from her newly-published short story collection “The Woods,” winner of the John Simmons Short Fiction Award. The reading will be followed by a discussion of the text with Dartmouth professor Peter Orner of the English and creative writing department. The event is open to the public.

At 8 p.m., the Hop will host a performance from Danbi Um and JIJI in Dartmouth’s Church of Christ. Danbi Um, a violinist, and JIJI, a classical and acoustic guitarist, will perform duets ranging from Italian Baroque to American Jazz. Tickets are available on the Hop website, starting at $30 per person.

Thursday, Jan. 11

At 5 p.m., the Hop will host a discussion with actress and comedian Kristina Wong in the Hinman Forum. Presented by the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and hosted by government professor Herschel Nachlis, the conversation will center around the role of humor and art as a whole in reconciling with political systems. The event is free and open to the public, with advance registration recommended.

The Hop will screen Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic “Vertigo” in the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m.. Starring James Stewart, “Vertigo” was named the greatest film of all time in a 2012 poll by “Sight and Sound.” Tickets are available on the Hop website, starting at $8 per person.

At 7 p.m., Still North will host Jazz Night, featuring a leading performance by the Grace Wallace Trio. The event is open to the public.