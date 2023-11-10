The Look Ahead: Week 10

Men’s hockey looks to build upon their winning streak as they face off against Cornell and Colgate, volleyball prepares to fight for a spot in the 2023 Ivy League tournament and equestrian will host Sacred Heart.

by Ava Politis |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Nov. 10

Men’s and women’s cross country will head down to Bronx, New York to compete in the NCAA Northeast Regional at Cortlandt Park. The women’s races will promptly begin at 11 a.m., and the men’s competition will begin at 12 p.m. Both teams last saw the track at the Ivy League Heptagonal Cross Country Championship on Oct. 28 and performed well, with the women’s team finishing third and men’s finishing sixth.

Men’s basketball will host their home opener in Leede Arena against the River Hawks of the University of Massachusetts Lowell at 6 p.m. The Big Green is looking for their first win of the season, as they recently lost to Duke University 92-51 on Monday, Nov. 6.

Women’s ice hockey is back at Thompson Arena in Hanover to host No. 3 Colgate University at 6 p.m. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, as they lost to No. 9 Quinnipiac University 3-2 on Nov. 3 and No. 15 Princeton University 5-2 on Nov. 4.

This is a crucial weekend for women’s volleyball, as it is their last weekend of regular season play and will determine if they are eligible to compete in the 2023 Ivy League tournament. After losing both games to Yale University and Brown University last weekend, the Big Green seeks a win against the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. in Dillon Gymnasium, hopefully coupled with a loss from Brown or Harvard University.

After defeating No. 8 Quinnipiac 3-2 and Princeton 5-4 last weekend, men’s ice hockey looks to extend their winning streak against No. 7 Cornell University at Lynah Rink at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Open’s and women’s sailing will travel to Tulane University in New Orleans to compete at the Singlehanded Nationals. On Oct. 28, sailing competed at the Victorian Urn Trophy and finished sixth out of 15 places.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving head down to Cambridge to compete at Harvard University against the Crimson as well as Cornell University. The competition will begin at 11:30 a.m. for the women’s team and 2:30 p.m. for the men’s team. Both teams are currently 0-2 and are looking for their first win in the Ivy League conference.

Women’s rugby will compete in the NIRA playoffs at home against Quinnipiac University in hopes to advance to the NIRA final. The game will start at 12 p.m.

Football will play their last home game of the 2023 season at 1:30 p.m. against Cornell. After beating Princeton 23-21 on Nov. 3, the Big Green looks for a win to increase their rank from fourth place.

Women’s ice hockey will continue their weekend of play at Thompson Arena in Hanover to host No. 7 Cornell at 3 p.m.

From Princeton, women’s volleyball will travel to The Palestra in Philadelphia to play the University of Pennsylvania at 5 p.m. The Big Green will need a win to secure a spot in the 2023 Ivy League Tournament.

Men’s ice hockey will stay in upstate New York to face off against Colgate University in the Class of 1965 Arena at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Sailing will continue their competition at the Singlehanded Nationals in New Orleans.

Equestrian will host Sacred Heart University at Morton Farm at 11 a.m. After defeating Bridgewater State University 5-2 last weekend, the Big Green is currently on a two-game winning streak.

Women’s basketball will host their home opener in Leede Arena against Siena College at 1 p.m. They are also looking for their first win of the season after losing their season opener at Bryant University 70-52 on Monday, Nov. 6.

Monday, Nov. 13

Men’s squash will travel to Rochester, New York to play Rochester University for their season opener. After finishing last in the Ivy League with an 0-6 record, they have high hopes to improve. Their competition will start at 12 p.m. in Lyman Squash Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Women’s basketball continues their homestretch against the Owls of Keene State University at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Men’s basketball will host Westfield State University at home at 7 p.m.