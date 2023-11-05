The Look Ahead: Week 9

Football will challenge Princeton at home, volleyball will play back-to-back against Yale and Brown coming off a sweep against Cornell, and men’s basketball will travel to No. 2 Duke.

by Dean Lowery |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Nov. 3

Women’s squash will travel to New Haven, Connecticut to begin Ivy League Scrimmages at the Brady Squash Center.

Women’s tennis will host the Big Green Invitational. The matchups and times will be announced at a later date.

Men’s hockey will host No. 8 Quinnipiac University at 5 p.m. The game will take place in Hanover’s Thompson Arena and will stream on ESPN+. The team recently played Harvard University, with the Crimson earning an extra point in the overtime shootout. Braiden Dorfman ’25 tied the game in the third period — the Big Green’s first goal of the season.

Women’s hockey will also play Quinnipiac — ranked ninth — as they travel to Hamden, Connecticut to face the Bobcats in M&T Bank Arena. The game will start at 6 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+. The team most recently lost to both Brown University 7-1, in which Shae Messner ’26 scored her second goal of the season, and Yale University 8-0.

Football will host Princeton University in a critical Ivy League showdown at 7 p.m. The Big Green recently fell to Harvard 17-9 after Dartmouth failed to score a touchdown and instead relied on three field goals to put points up on the board. The Tigers matchup will be televised on ESPNU, and will take place at Memorial Field.

Volleyball will host Yale University at 7 p.m. in Leede Arena. Volleyball comes off a 3-0 victory against Cornell University this past Saturday. Ellie Blain ’24 had 10 kills during the game, followed closely behind by Maddie LaFata ’27 who had 8 kills. The Big Red had a negative hitting percentage, showcasing the power of Dartmouth’s defense. The Bulldogs matchup will stream on ESPN+.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Men’s tennis will travel to New Haven, Connecticut for the Yale Invitational.

Heavyweight rowing travels to Ithaca, New York to take on Cornell and Syracuse University in a regatta, while lightweight rowing will host Harvard here in Hanover.

Both women’s and men’s swimming will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to take on Princeton and Brown in a meet. This meet marks both teams’ season opener, after a scrimmage against Boston University back on Oct. 7. Although it was a scrimmage, the Big Green excelled compared to BU in both the men’s and women’s competition.

Men’s soccer will host Harvard at 12 p.m. at Burnham Field. The men are coming off of a 1-0 loss to Brown last Saturday in Providence. The Crimson matchup is their last regular season home game.

Women’s rugby will travel to Princeton, New Jersey to take on the Tigers at 12 p.m. This game was postponed from its original date of Sep. 16. The team recently defeated Brown 22-10, with four different Big Green players scoring in the try zone in the rainy weather.

Women’s hockey is set to take on No. 15 Princeton at 3 p.m. at Hobey Baker Rink.

Volleyball will host Brown at 5 p.m.

Men’s hockey will host Princeton at 7 p.m. in Thompson Arena on the back end of a weekend doubleheader.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Women’s rowing will compete in the Princeton Chase in Princeton, New Jersey.

Equestrian will take on Bridgewater at Morton Farm here in Hanover. They are coming off a great win against No. 2 Sweet Briar College on Oct. 21. Samantha Takacs ’27 took home the Most Outstanding Player over fences, riding Alvarino.

Monday, Nov. 6

Women’s basketball will have their season opener, taking on Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island at 5 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Men’s basketball will also have their season opener, traveling to Durham, North Carolina to challenge No. 2 Duke University at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCN.